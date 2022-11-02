Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the 2022 midterm election which has only a few contested races locally and an important bond referendum for Boiling Spring Lakes residents.
On the ballot for BSL residents is a bond referendum for up to $20 million that would be used to help rebuild dams destroyed by Hurricane Florence in 2018. City officials say they now only need $5 million but it was too late to change the ballot.
Statewide races on the ballot for U.S. Senate and Supreme Court seats may be a bigger draw for voter interests. Numerous races for county commissioner, sheriff, district attorney, clerk of court, State Senate and N.C. House have Republican candidates running unopposed. Two school board seats and two judge seats have competition.
Locally, voters can take advantage of one-stop absentee voting at multiple locations until Saturday, November 5.
Ballots can be cast in Bolivia at:
• Brunswick County Cooperative Extension office at the County Government Center in Bolivia – through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Voters can also cast early ballots at four satellite voting locations:
• Leland Cultural Arts Center, 1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland.
• Brunswick Center at Shallotte, 3620 Express Drive, Shallotte.
• Southwest Brunswick Branch Library, 9400 Ocean Highway West, Calabash.
Hours at these satellite sites are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hand-delivered absentee ballots are due at the Board of Elections in Bolivia at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8 (Election Day). Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 8 and received by November 11.
To learn more or update a voting record, visit brunswickcountync.gov/elections.
Where to vote
Those who are voting on Tuesday, Election Day, can do so at their assigned precinct between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Local precincts and polling places are:
• Southport 1 – The Brunswick Center at Southport, 1513 N. Howe Street, Southport.
• Southport 2 – Brunswick Community College Southport Center, 705 N. Lord Street, Southport.
• Oak Island 1 – Ocean View United Methodist Church, 8400 E. Oak Island Drive, Oak Island.
• Oak Island 2 – Oak Island Recreation Center, 3003 E. Oak Island Drive, Oak Island.
• Oak Island 3 – Oak Island Elks Lodge, 106 E. Dolphin Drive, Oak Island.
• Boiling Spring Lakes – Boiling Spring Lakes Community Center, 1 Leeds Road, Boiling Spring Lakes.
• Mosquito 1 – Virginia Williamson Elementary School, 1020 Zion Hill Road, Bolivia.
• Mosquito 2 – St. James Community Center, 4136 Southport-Supply Road, St. James.
• Bolivia – Brunswick County Cooperative Extension, 25 Referendum Drive, Building N, Bolivia.
• Town Creek – Town Creek Park Community Building, 6420 Ocean Highway East, Winnabow.
Voters with questions about their proper precinct and where they should vote on Election Day should call the Board of Elections office at 910-253-2620.
Who is on the ballot?
For federal, state and local offices, county voters will see the following (in order as they appear on ballot):
U.S. Senate
• Cheri Beasley, Democrat
• Shannon W. Bray, Libertarian
• Ted Budd, Republican
• Matthew Hoh, Green Party
U.S. House District 7
• Charles Graham, Democrat
• David Rouzer, Republican
N.C. Supreme Court Seat 3
• Richard Dietz, Republican
• Lucy Inman, Democrat
N.C. Supreme Court Seat 5
• Trey Allen, Republican
• Sam J. Ervin IV, Democrat
N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 8
• Julee Tate Flood, Republican
• Carolyn Jennings Thompson, Democrat
N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 9
• Brad A. Salmon, Democrat
• Donna Stroud, Republican
N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 10
• Gale Murray Adams, Democrat
• John M. Tyson, Republican
N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 11
• Darren Jackson, Democrat
• Michael J. Stading, Republican
N.C. State Senate District 8
• Bill Rabon, Republican (unopposed)
N.C. House District 17
• Frank Iler, Republican
• Eric Terashima, Democrat
N.C. House District 19
• Charlie Miller, Republican (unopposed)
District Court Judge Seat 1
• Will M. Callihan Jr., Republican (unopposed)
District Court Judge Seat 2
• Quintin McGee, Democrat
• Bryan Wilson, Republican
District Court Judge Seat 7
• Sarah McPherson, Republican (unopposed)
District Attorney
• Jon David, Republican (unopposed)
County Commissioners District 1
• Randy Thompson, Republican (unopposed)
County Commissioners District 2
• J.M. Marty Cooke, Republican (unopposed)
Board of Education District 3
• William (Bill) Flythe, Democrat
• Robin Moffitt, Republican
Board of Eduation District 5
• Steve Gainey, Republican
• Cameron D. Hankins, Democrat
Clerk of Superior Court
• Katie Madon, Republican (unopposed)
Sheriff
• John W. Ingram V, Republican (unopposed)
Soil and Water Conservation
Vote for two
• Mike Barbee
• Jody E. Clemmons
• Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street