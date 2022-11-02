Waiting to vote

As of Tuesday, more than 26% of registered voters in Brunswick County had already cast a ballot in the midterm election, and lines remained steady at the one-stop satellite locations during midweek.

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the 2022 midterm election which has only a few contested races locally and an important bond referendum for Boiling Spring Lakes residents.

On the ballot for BSL residents is a bond referendum for up to $20 million that would be used to help rebuild dams destroyed by Hurricane Florence in 2018. City officials say they now only need $5 million but it was too late to change the ballot.