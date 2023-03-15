Customers lined up for parking passes early Wednesday morning.

Photo Supplied.

Oak Island Town Council agreed during its March 14 council meeting to ease some planned restrictions on right of way parking in an ongoing effort to implement the island’s first paid parking system.

Paid parking starts in the beach areas on April 1. Properly registered residents and property owners will receive passes in the form of license plate registrations. Other users may buy hourly, daily, weekly or seasonal passes. The number of seasonal passes is limited to 1,000, which led to a massive line of customers in the early morning hours of March 15 when in-person sales began.

