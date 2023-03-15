Oak Island Town Council agreed during its March 14 council meeting to ease some planned restrictions on right of way parking in an ongoing effort to implement the island’s first paid parking system.
Paid parking starts in the beach areas on April 1. Properly registered residents and property owners will receive passes in the form of license plate registrations. Other users may buy hourly, daily, weekly or seasonal passes. The number of seasonal passes is limited to 1,000, which led to a massive line of customers in the early morning hours of March 15 when in-person sales began.
Previously, council intended to ban all right of way parking, which has traditionally been allowed on the island. This caused backlash, especially in areas not within short walking distance to the beach where it’s common for residents to park, particularly when there are social gatherings or they are carpooling for work elsewhere. At least nine residents asked council on Tuesday to reconsider.
Council, by a shaky consensus, agreed to enforce paid parking rules south of Oak Island Drive. Parking in that area is restricted to marked paid spaces or private property. In the wooded section, north of Oak Island Drive, council agreed to allow parking in the right of way for up to 24 hours, which Police Chief Charles Morris said was manageable.
Council had previously discussed right of way parking north of Davis Canal and/or East Oak Island Drive. There are thousands of homes south of West Oak Island Drive located more than a mile from the beach, and it’s not clear where they will end up in the regulations. A town spokesman said staff is working to clarify that question.
There was also concern that some visitors would park in rights of way north of Oak Island Drive to “cheat the system.”
Council Member Bill Craft said he doubted more than a handful of drivers would park, for example, on Holly Drive, two blocks northeast of Oak Island Drive, and walk that far to the beach. Council member John Bach said he was skeptical. Council also questioned how existing right of way rules are being enforced, especially with regard to potential hazards such as walls and posts.
Town Manager David Kelly reminded council they are free to refine the rules as they go along. To learn more, visit OakIslandNC.gov/PaidParking.
In other business, council asked staff to refine and publicize the beach management plan, which directly affects more than 500 oceanfront homes. It’s essentially an exception to some state rules regarding building setbacks from the first line of established, natural dune vegetation that requires a long-term beach plan and approval from state regulators.