The N.C. Board of Elections has fined three unsuccessful candidates for local offices who ran last year. Meanwhile, a local voter confirmed filing a complaint against an Oak Island group that, according to its now-deleted website, raised more than $11,600 to unseat incumbents in the 2021 election.
The group has not registered as a political action committee, nor filed reports with the state or with local elections officials.
The state fined the Committee to Elect Charles Farley $500 on February 25 for failure to file a 2021 pre-election report in a timely manner. Farley lost in a five-way race for three Oak Island council seats in November 2021.
Farley responded that he filed the report on time but failed to use the proper format. He stated in an email that he has appealed the penalty.
Also, Oak Island Mayor Liz White has not filed a 2021 pre-election report, her 2021 35-day report, her pre-election report and her 2021 year-end semi-annual report. The only report on file from White with local and state officials is her campaign organizational report. How much she raised, spent and where the money came from is unknown.
White said she was aware she was late and intended to file all required reports, adding she had recently experienced several personal issues.
Complaint
In the filing to the state, an Oak Island voter stated that the GoFundMe campaign for the “OKI Tax Defense Fund” (OKI TDF) violated two sections of state law under general statute 163-278.7.a and 163.14. The voter, who asked not to be identified, is a full-time beachfront resident.
The voter alleged that the group, organized by beachfront property owner Stan Meihaus, financed “candidates whose positions further their agenda with being registered as a (political action committee).” Further, the voter alleges the group accepted “numerous anonymous donations to aid these particular candidates and that “the funds will be used to defeat the mayor and incumbent councilman by supporting the particular candidates promoted by the leaders of the group who support the OKI TDF agenda … Such violations … provide a clear and distinct advantage to unseat the incumbents with funds improperly obtained.”
The complaint goes on to note that town officials had been discussing ways to pay for long-term beach improvements, expected to cost about $40-million at first, with an extra $6-million in maintenance roughly every six years.
Some residents were against the draft funding plans the town presented, the voter wrote. The voter quoted from a letter Meihaus sent to all beachfront property owners on July 19, 2021. “We do have until November to change the mind, or the composition, of the town council,” the letter stated in part.
The voter alleges that OKI TDF, in emails, specifically endorsed newcomers Liz White for mayor and Bill Craft and Lynn McDowell for town council.
The voter included the letter and several screen shots from the OKI TDF site. At least one email in the conversation promoting White and Craft is signed by David Bodenheimer, an Oak Island resident who practices law in the District of Columbia.
“I urge you to review these materials and immediately take action in order to level the playing field and stop the illegal use of funds for these specific candidates that unquestionably gain an advantage …” the voter wrote in the complaint.
Meihaus said he had no comment.
Bodenheimer said he was not part of an established group to work on the outcome of the election; he was involved to raise awareness that first- and second-row owners would bear the fiscal burden of a potential sand tax assessment. He said it’s no secret he has opposed the town’s earlier draft plan.
In an email, state Board of Elections spokesman Patrick Gannon stated that investigations were not a public record until resolved. He also stated that the board could neither confirm nor deny the complaint filed by the Oak Island voter.
Other fines
Other candidates fined were Leigh Simmons, for $150, in her unsuccessful bid to unseat Ocean Isle Mayor Debbie Smith. Nicholas Newell was fined $250 in his losing attempt to win a seat on Leland Town Council. Like Farley, Simmons and Newell were cited for failing to file 2021 pre-elections reports in a timely manner.
According to elections officials, additional local candidates who did not file reports in a timely manner were Robert Carroll and Marc Spencer of Southport, who were both late with their 2021 year-end, semi-annual report. Richard Alt of Southport was late with his 2021 pre-election report, officials stated in an email. The state has not assessed fines against any of these candidates.