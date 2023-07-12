Yousuf Alkhudhur lived through Saddam Hussein’s reign of terror and repression in Iraq. So when the United States Army arrived in his home city, Baghdad, he not only welcomed the Americans with open arms, he volunteered to assist them.
“I did that because I felt it was my obligation to assist the U.S. Army since they removed Saddam’s regime that was sitting on everybody’s chest, ruling,” he said.
“Actually,” Alkhudhur continued, “there was no hope of getting rid of that regime, and I thought it was something great – something that God decided – that it happened, so when the Army came into my city I felt obligated to approach them and try to help them in any way I can.”
Alkhudhur helped America. America then reciprocated.
Alkhudhur came to the United States in June 2018 under the umbrella of the State Department’s Special Immigrant Visa program that grants permanent residence for those who aided the U.S. Army abroad.
Then, Alkhudhur took things a step further last week as one of 55 applicants from 29 countries who became American citizens at a moving naturalization ceremony.
‘It’s a new birth’
The setting couldn’t have been much more American: with a refreshing breeze coming off the scenic Cape Fear River, whipping red, white and blue banners, flags and bunting, the new Americans pledged their oath of allegiance on the lawn in front of historic Fort Johnston on July 3, the day before America’s 247th birthday.
Richard E. Myers II, chief judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, who is himself a naturalized citizen from Kingston, Jamaica, administered the same oath he once took himself.
“It’s amazing,” Alkhudhur said. “I mean, there’s no words to express my feelings. It’s a mixture of joy, (pride) and, honestly, there’s no way I can explain it to you. I mean, it’s a new birth. I feel like I’m a new man.
“I feel like today is the day that I was born.”
‘You’re all citizens’
Following a three-year absence because of the COVID pandemic, the 24th annual ceremony was once again incorporated into the North Carolina 4th of July Festival.
Naturalization is still an official function of the U.S. Federal District Court, and after court was called to order Marcus Anderson, a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officer, presented the applicants for naturalization, saying each applicant was investigated and examined as required by the Immigration and Nationality Act and each of them was found qualified for U.S. citizenship. In addition, he said, 53 of the applicants requested a name change.
Following the oath, Myers declared, “Congratulations, you’re all United States citizens.”
Applause and cheers ensued.
‘Proud to be an American’
Judge Myers grew up in Wilmington and received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Carolina Wilmington before earning a law degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
“Each of us who are naturalized Americans had to stop and think about this decision to turn away from where we were born in our fidelity and our loyalty and decide that we wanted to be American citizens,” he told the new Americans. “It is a significant thing. It is no easy thing to make a decision to pledge your loyalty and fidelity to a new country, but I made that choice myself so I understand some of the emotions. I also am deeply proud to be an American.”
Myers said America is richer every day that it welcomes new citizens.
“We are free citizens,” he said. “We tell the government what to do. It belongs to us, and not the other way around. That’s one of the great things about being an American. We believe in and practice government of the people, by the people, for the people.”
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officer Julia Roberts then presented the new citizens with their certificates.
‘I love this country’
Dennis Motoziuk, a U.S. Marine Corps corporal who was born and raised in Ukraine, had his own fan club present in the form of fellow Marines cheering for him.
Motoziuk, who is based at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, came to the U.S. nearly seven years ago and joined the Marines almost four years ago. He said America has given him so much in such a short period of time.
“At that time I was very patriotic about Ukraine and I didn’t really want to move,” he said. “But then I moved (to America) and I see how people are, how everything works, how the government works … I was amazed and I was like, ‘You know what? I’m staying. I love this country.’”
What does Motoziuk like best about America?
“It gives you a lot of opportunities like freedom,” he said. “Freedom. Oh! Oh! Freedoms! God!”
‘Land of opportunities’
Andres Armas was crying as he watched his wife, Maribel Osordo, become an American. The couple live in Clinton and are from Honduras.
“It’s a new world for us from where we came 15, 16 years ago,” said Armas, who became an American about two months ago.
Osordo said she had thought American citizenship was an impossibility for her. “There is no word to explain how you feel,” she said. “It’s like a dream.”
Frederick Acheampong, who is from Ghana and lives in Rocky Mount, was among the new class of citizens.
“I think one thing I love about America is it’s truly the land of opportunities,” said Acheampong, clutching two small American flags. “You come here, you get the sense that anything is possible. I think that’s something I carried with me from the first day.”
“Best and strongest fabric’
The ceremony’s keynote speaker, North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, told attendees she has spoken at many naturalization ceremonies, “and there are very few things more moving and patriotic than watching a new American citizen take their oath of allegiance. Watching these ceremonies and knowing the long journey, both geographical and emotional, my new fellow Americans have taken, this moment is part of the beauty of the American experience.”
Marshall pointed out that all 50 stars on the American flag are identical and equal.
“As a citizen of the United States, your star will be as big and as bright as mine or anyone else’s,” she said.
She added, “Our national fabric contains many kinds of threads. Those different threads come together to form the best and strongest fabric of all.”
Alkhudhur said he never returned to Iraq after his arrival in the United States.
“It’s a place where my parents were buried, so I cannot deny that,” he said of Iraq. “It was a place of my childhood and youth.
“I have a lot of memories of that place, but this is my home now.”