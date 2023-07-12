Yousuf Alkhudhur lived through Saddam Hussein’s reign of terror and repression in Iraq. So when the United States Army arrived in his home city, Baghdad, he not only welcomed the Americans with open arms, he volunteered to assist them.

“I did that because I felt it was my obligation to assist the U.S. Army since they removed Saddam’s regime that was sitting on everybody’s chest, ruling,” he said.

Tags

Recommended for you