The Southport Community Building filled to capacity Monday night for the Project Indigo Phase II Town Hall with citizens raising a number of concerns about the proposed development.
Area residents spent the better part of the town hall asking questions that focused on how the new 1,500-home proposal would impact traffic, infrastructure and the ecosystem. At least 50 people signed up to voice concerns and ask questions before the event started, but numbers decreased as the hours went on.
Developers of the project tried to emphasize the positives associated with the addition, and encouraged the public to help them find a way to come up with a plan on which everyone could agree.
“We have not said ‘Take it or leave it,’” said Roger Perry, founder of East West Partners. “We need to have a spirit of collaboration and a willingness to work something out.”
Developers submitted a master plan for the site last month, as well as a rezoning request that would enable them to increase the total lots from 900 to 1,500. If Southport approves the rezoning request, it would then annex the entire development, adding an estimated 4,000 people to the city’s population.
“This is our plan,” said Chad Paul, CEO of Bald Head Island Limited. “We want to get input on what you want to do. This is our proposal. If there is something better, that’s what we want to hear.”
As part of the proposal, the city and the developer are splitting the costs on a pair of studies: a fiscal impact analysis and an infrastructure analysis. Southport Development Services Director Thomas Lloyd said the infrastructure analysis is expected to be completed next month and will look at street and sidewalk conditions, as well as water and sewer.
“We’re developing a model showing how the development will affect existing infrastructure,” Lloyd said. “(The fiscal impact analysis) looks at what the proposed development would do to the city from a fiscal impact on the general fund.”
Traffic is a major concern
Traffic concerns, particularly on 9th Street (around Southport Elementary School,) became a common theme during Monday night’s event. Several residents expressed concerns over the impact additional houses would have near 9th Street, especially during peak school times in the morning and afternoon. Jonathan Guy presented a traffic impact analysis of the area and said the increased volume resulting from the development is something that is being considered.
“We’re taking it very seriously and we’re looking at that,” said Guy. “I know there have been some discussions about access through there and how that access point might be. All of that needs to be considered as we move forward with this, but it’s something we will continue to look at.”
When the public comment period began, many citizens voiced out the negative impacts they felt the new site would have on Southport. Smithfield Woods resident Frank Popelars offered a financial breakdown of what he perceived the influx of people could be on the city and the steps Southport would have to take to meet the needs a population that could double in a decade. Popelars suggested that taxes would increase as much as 70% in order to make up what he called a budget shortfall of more than $3 million.
“From an economic standpoint, it’s not good at all.” Popelars said. “Where do you make that up? Can our infrastructure deal with it? Around 7,000 people are going to be coming out of Robert Ruark Drive. Why is that the only way in and out of that area? Seventy-percent of your population is going to come out of one area.”
Perry said that Popelar’s statements were “absolutely as fast and loose with facts as you could possibly get,” and the development would bring in an additional $3 million in property taxes to the city and another $3.7 million to Brunswick County.
“The amount of traffic is grossly overstated,” said Perry to jeers from the crowd. “First of all, we’re talking about less than half the people suggested. The traffic study is science, folks, not art. It’s not interpretative. You can choose to ignore the facts if you so desire, but that absolutely had more false information in it than I’ve heard to date.
We’ve done the traffic study … and we have submitted that with mitigations that were called for with that. The (North Carolina Department of Transportation) said it will be satisfactory and they will approve it. We’re going to do the things that are required to do to manage the traffic.”
‘We’ll come to the right decision’
East West Street resident David McHattie said he felt the developers failed to show how the development would help Southport citizens, and that while the amenities being proposed for Indigo Phase II are good for prospective buyers, they do little for locals.
“This is not benefiting us,” McHattie said. “I want to see more personal growth within the city. It seems like it’s just too much about what you guys can do for you and the city, but I’m not hearing enough about what it does for the local people here. I think most of the people here are not for it.”
When asked how the proposal would benefit the city, Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said a development of some sort would come sooner or later, and the question is whether or not new citizens will pay for services they use locally. Southport currently has two options regarding the development: the city can approve the master plan and rezoning request and annex the site into Southport, allowing the city to collect the additional tax revenues associated with 1,500 new homes; or the city does not approve the rezoning request; therefore 200 units from the site currently are zoned inside the city with the remaining 700 units will fall under the county’s jurisdiction.
The rezoning request allows the developer to build 1,500 units compared to 900.
“If not them, any developer who owns the land and meets the UDO and the general statue requirements can develop that land and not be in the city,” said Hatem. “Those 700 homes can be built and those people will access our city, schools, our roads, and they will not have to participate in the tax base. That’s the difference as I see it. The bottom line is someone can develop that land if it meets the requirements. It’s two different possibilities. It’s a very large project and the more we learn and work through it we’ll come to the right decision.”
This is a ‘game-changer for Southport’
“With all of the destruction, what about the animals?” 12-year-old Opal Boehmer asked. “What are the voices of the animals that are already inhabiting this forest?”
Paul responded that it was more friendly to the environment to put new residents in compact, dense locations rather than spread over the country-side where they impact more total space. He also stated that building Project Indigo would be done eco-consciously as building has been done on Bald Head Island.
“People are coming, the question is how do you manage them,” Perry asked attendees. “Where do you put them? The people are coming and if you don’t believe that you’ve got your head in the sand. The question is how do you accommodate them? Compact development is friendlier to the animals then low density development. The kind of development we’re talking about protects the animals and ecosystem far, far better than if you spread people out over more and more land and destroy more habitat.”
Indigo Phase I resident Jim Gandy said the influx of more than 3,000 cars to city thoroughfares poses a hazard to local citizens, particularly around Indigo Drive and 9th Street. Even more cars around Southport Elementary School in the afternoon or morning isn’t an improvement, Gandy said.
“There’s a serious problem,” Gandy said. “Take these numbers seriously before you make any decisions. To be sure, this new development is a game-changer for Southport. The question is, is it a good game-changer or not-so- good game-changer? My own personal opinion is that for such a game-changer, every citizen in Southport should have the opportunity to say ‘yay’ or ‘nay’ to this proposed development.”
‘We’re here to make money’
When asked by a resident why the development couldn’t just have 900 homes, instead of the proposed 1,500, Perry gave a simple answer: profit.
“There is no benefit to us in that,” said Perry. “Don’t let me try to tell you we’re here just to improve the City of Southport. We’re here to develop this property and make a profit on it. There is no benefit to us putting it in the city in that case. We are a for-profit organization, and whoever develops this land will also be a for-profit organization. What we’re asking for is a little more density and a little more flexibility. If you don’t want it, don’t approve it. We make more money annexing into the city with 1,500 than we make doing 900 staying in the county. Guilty as charged.
“We’re here to carve something out that is a benefit to you. We’re not here to lose money, we’re here to make money. Guilty as charged.”
Six more meetings are scheduled to discuss the Indigo Plantation Phase II project, including the April 21 Southport Planning Board meeting. The Planning Board is expected to make a recommendation to the Southport Board of Aldermen in June regarding the master plan and the rezoning request.