Three and a half years after Hurricane Florence ravaged Oak Island’s dunes and inundated the Carolinas with torrential rains, contractors will begin rebuilding the beach next week on the west side of Oak Island.
Sand from Jay Bird Shoals will flow from a hopper dredge from about Sixth Place East going west to 69th Place West as soon as February 17. Work is expected to end on or about April 6.
The work is a continuation of storm repairs that started on the east end last year and includes slightly less than half of the ocean-facing beach.
The current project will place roughly 700,000 cubic yards of sand on the beach. A standard dump truck holds about 10 cubic yards.
Most of the $17.5-million project is being paid for with federal and state disaster funds.
The hopper dredge pulls sand from the shoals with a suction head, somewhat like a watery vacuum cleaner. The sand-water mix is held on the ship until it gets close enough to shore for pumps to place the slurry on the strand. From there, bulldozers and other heavy equipment spreads and grooms the sediments.
What residents, visitors need to know
The beach access area at 51st Place West will be closed to the public for about four weeks. The access and parking lot is being used as a staging area and temporary office by the dredging contractor.
Work will take place in the water and on the beach, in work zones approximately 1,000 feet long, for two to three days at a time, depending on weather and other conditions. Beach-goers should stay away from the work zones and expect to experience noise, vibrations from heavy equipment and bright lights at night. The equipment may include a tall, roving tower used for onshore observation.
The town has created an interactive map to illustrate the areas of the beach that are impacted by construction. Visit www.oakislandnc.gov.
