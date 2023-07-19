Sellers Street

Oak Island Town Council approved a request to rezone the .41-acre lot at the corner of Sellers Street and East Oak Island Drive from residential to commercial at its July 11 meeting. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

Oak Island Town Council approved a zoning map amendment request last week despite recommendations to the contrary from both staff and the planning board. 

In a 4-1 vote at its July 11 meeting, council accepted an alternative recommendation of approval to rezone the entire .41-acre parcel at 8715 East Oak Island Drive from medium density residential (R9) to community business (CB) district.

Recommended for you