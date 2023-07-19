Oak Island Town Council approved a zoning map amendment request last week despite recommendations to the contrary from both staff and the planning board.
In a 4-1 vote at its July 11 meeting, council accepted an alternative recommendation of approval to rezone the entire .41-acre parcel at 8715 East Oak Island Drive from medium density residential (R9) to community business (CB) district.
The request was made by property owners Anh Quynh T. Dinh and Khai Quang Nguyen. Staff’s recommendation to approve said that while the zoning map amendment and the future land use map are inconsistent with the town’s comprehensive land use plan, the portion of the parcel along Sellers Street was historically used as a medical office which is a permitted use in the commercial zoning, but not the medium residential district. The piece of the parcel in question makes up approximately 10% of the total lot and has not supported a business in more than a year.
The planning board also adopted the position that the request was inconsistent with the land use plan.
Yaupon amendments
“Any time you have a zoning map amendment before you, the land use plan is advisory in nature,” Oak Island Planning Director Matthew Kirkland said. “Town council is not bound by that advice. You guys are the final deciders. What that looks like under state statutes is, you can find that it’s reasonable in the public interest to grant the amendment even though it’s inconsistent with the comprehensive land use plan. That approval would amend not only the zoning map, but the comprehensive land use plan as well.”
Councilmember Shelia Bell made the motion to approve and said her opinion on the subject changed after viewing documents and maps related to the old Yaupon Beach district. Long Beach and Yaupon Beach merged in 1999, but the parcel in question had previously operated under a conditional use dating back to 1986. Similar examples of commercial properties on East Oak Island Drive extending beyond the first row of parcels also exist on Barbee and Womble streets.
“The proposed map amendment would expand the CB district to include a portion of the parcel that fronts Sellers Street,” said Kirkland. “The property has been developed and historically used as a medical office and parking facility. The Town of Yaupon Beach Board of Commissioners amended the zoning ordinance to allow medical offices as a conditional use in the R9 district.”
Bell pointed out that the planning board didn’t have access to the new information related to the Yaupon Beach district when it voted, but Kirkland didn’t want to speculate on whether that would’ve swayed any decisions either way. When asked hypothetically by councilmember Mark Martin whether he would’ve done anything differently during the 1999 merger, Kirkland said the town probably wouldn’t have had the same comprehensive land use plan.
“Certainly Yaupon and Long Beach had different zoning districts,” Kirkland said. “The zoning maps for Yaupon are different than what Oak Island has now. When you’re merging those two together you typically don’t make changes like that, but I can’t speak to what was done when it happened in 1999.”
‘Vibrant and lively’
Councilmember Bill Craft initially expressed concern that such a change would be disruptive by allowing a business to expand into a residential neighborhood, but ultimately approved the motion to avoid the alternative.
“I’m not in favor of encroaching on residential land,” said Craft. “My position is, we have an empty building right across the street from that and we have this building that’s been empty since before I moved here a long time ago. We’re talking about the definition of best interest? Is it in the best interest of the town to have vacant buildings on Oak Island Drive? This handcuffs two pieces of ground, and the only way to use it would be to knock it down and build a house.”
Kirkland agreed that the site would have to be redeveloped in full under the previous zoning.
“Typically, when you have a commercial district it’s important to keep that district vibrant and lively,” Kirkland said. “That means the businesses are being used. When you have businesses that sit vacant for a long time, that tends to have a negative impact on the economics of the area.”
Councilmember John Bash voted against the motion and hoped to show a unified front on the issue.
“For the first time in several meetings we have alignment between the planning board and the (staff) recommendation,” said Bash. “The stars are aligned with both the administration and the planning board saying this would be a bad decision.”
Residents: keep as is
Sellers Street resident Karen Flaum urged council to deny the request.
“Obviously, I’m very hopeful that it will not change to being commercial right across the street,” Flaum said. “We bought our home when it was Yaupon Beach and fell in love with it. I’m just hoping beyond hope that our neighborhood will stay as it has been in the past.”
Oak Island resident Glen Baker also urged council to vote against the amendment, telling members he didn’t want to see further expansion of commercial businesses into residential neighborhoods.
“This change would not be consistent with our comprehensive land use plan,” said Baker. “What’s the point of having that plan if we’re not going to follow it? Why would we want to impact our residents with increased commercial uses? Businesses will be allowed to grow at the cost of residential lots and done at the expense of neighborhoods. When and where does this stop?”
Developer David Purser offered one of the few signs of support to council’s decision, as he agreed with Craft’s position of trying to protect the commercial district.
“This piece of property has been commercial forever,” Purser said. “The public ... what are they always asking for? More to do here. So, let’s go tear down a commercial building? If we tear down this building, the first portion is still commercial. The rear is residential, but it’s a completely impervious surface where someone can come build a 15-bedroom house without putting in any stormwater system and cover the whole lot in concrete and nothing can be done. That’s where they’re losing.”