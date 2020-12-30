Brunswick County Health Services vaccinated county Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel Tuesday morning, Dec. 22, from an initial shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The department is also working to vaccinate individuals within local law enforcement, fire/rescue teams, county Health Services and other medical providers eligible under Phase 1a of the North Carolina vaccine distribution plan. Individuals who received the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 22 will return for a second dose about four weeks after the initial injection.
Health Services administered the vaccinations after receiving 200 doses and official instructions from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). Health Services will work with NCDHHS on coordination of future shipments, which are expected in the coming weeks.
Both the county and state are currently in Phase 1a of a four-phase plan to distribute available vaccines. Supplies will be limited at first, which prompted state and federal public health advisory committees to recommend first vaccinating individuals most at risk, then reaching more people as the vaccine supply increases from January through June.
Per phase 1a of the state vaccination plan, Brunswick County’s initial vaccine doses went to health care workers providing direct care to COVID-19 patients and/or who are treating COVID-19 related symptoms. Dosher Memorial Hospital also received a shipment of the Moderna vaccine last week. Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine the week of Dec. 14.
Staff and residents at long-term care facilities are also eligible for COVID-19 vaccines under Phase 1a. Brunswick County Health Services is working with assisted living and adult day care sites to help with their vaccination planning. According to Health Services, most skilled nursing facilities in the county have already enrolled in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) pharmacy partnership program for long-term care with CVS and Walgreens. These pharmacies anticipate vaccinations beginning for staff and residents at their facilities starting this week.
Getting information
Brunswick County will work closely with municipalities, hospitals, senior centers, faith-based organizations, and the media to let residents know when the vaccine is available and what distribution phase is under way. Brunswick County Health Services noted its website, https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/vaccines/, will be frequently updated with latest information from the NCDHHS on vaccines, including answers to frequently asked questions.
For additional questions, contact Brunswick County Health Services via telephone Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 910-253-2339, or by email at coronavirus@brunswickcountync.gov. Individuals can also follow the county on social media and sign up for emails on COVID-19 at http://brunswickcountync.gov/info/email/ (the “Sunshine List”).
Health Services reminds residents that it is essential that everyone continue practicing the three Ws: Wearing a mask; Waiting six feet apart; and Washing hands, adding these are still the best tools available for individuals to combat the virus while awaiting their respective vaccination phases. It also gives research teams additional time to learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions.
Vaccine distribution phases
At first, the vaccination schedule under the phased distribution schedule will be staggered in prioritized settings, such as hospitals and long-term care facilities, at intervals of 24 to 48 hours. This allows multiple people to be vaccinated at once without impacting staffing at those facilities.
Phase 1a (current phase)
▪ Every health care worker at high risk for exposure to COVID-19—includes doctors, nurses, and all who interact and care for patients with COVID-19, including those who clean areas used by patients, and those giving vaccines to these workers.
▪ Long-term care staff and residents—includes people in skilled nursing facilities and in adult, family and group homes.
Phase 1b
▪ Adults with two or more chronic conditions that put them at risk of severe illness as defined by the CDC, including conditions like cancer, COPD, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes, among others.
▪ Adults at high risk of exposure, including essential frontline workers (police, food processing, teachers), health care workers, and those living in prisons, homeless shelters, or migrant and fishery housing with two or more chronic conditions.
▪ Those working in prisons, jails and homeless shelters (no chronic conditions requirement).
Phase 2
▪ Essential frontline workers, health care workers, and those living in prisons, homeless shelters or migrant and fishery housing.
▪ Adults 65 years or older.
▪ Adults under 65 with one chronic condition that puts them at risk of severe illness as defined by the CDC.
Phase 3
▪ College and university students.
▪ Kindergarten through 12th grade students when there is an approved vaccine for children.
▪ Those employed in jobs that are critical to society and at lower risk of exposure.
Phase 4
▪ Everyone who wants a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination.
Visit the Brunswick County webpage for the most up-to-date information about COVID-19 vaccines at https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/vaccines/.
Local and state public health call lines:
▪ Brunswick County Public Health call line and email (available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.): 910-253-2339; coronavirus@brunswickcountync.gov;
▪ NC Public Health call line (open 24/7): 866-462-3821;
▪ North Carolina 2-1-1 Program: For COVID-19 questions, dial 2-1-1 or 888- 892-1162. Sign up for updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211;
▪ Community Care of North Carolina’s COVID-19 Triage Plus (available 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily): 877-490-6642
Note: Brunswick County is urging individuals to first visit the county website and to call or email county departments for assistance before visiting county offices. The county requires appointments for in-person visits. If unsure who to contact, call the main line, 910-253-2000, or 800-442-7033 for assistance.