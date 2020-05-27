Eighteen Brunswick County residents tested positive for COVID-19 between May 19 and May 26, according to county reports.
Of those new patients, at least three live in ZIP code 28461; four are located in ZIP code 28422; and two are in ZIP code 28465.
There are currently 21 patients quarantining with the virus at 13 different households. Three county residents were in the hospital due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The county also identified on May 21 its first positive test of a non-resident since April. The person, who is a female from another state, is isolating in the county with one other person. Prior to her, all 10 non-residents who had tested positive in the county had either recovered or returned home. Two non-residents died.
The county had contributed a total of 79 cases to the statewide count of 24,000-plus positive tests as of Tuesday. Two people in the state’s death toll, which had risen to 766 on Tuesday, were Brunswick County residents.
At least 53 of the cases the county has counted are recovered, and the state estimates at least 14,900 North Carolinians are recovered.
So far, more than 2,500 tests have been administered in Brunswick County, with approximately 96% of those coming back negative. On Tuesday, 13 people were waiting for their results.
North Carolina is now conducting more than 8,000 tests each day on average. Over 300 testing sites across the state are listed on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) testing information website, including nine across Brunswick County.
This past Saturday, the state reported its highest one-day hike in the number of COVID-19 cases with 1,107 new positive tests.
“We like to look at these statistics over a 14-day period, but when you see a couple of days of increased numbers you have to be concerned about it,” said Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday, “and it’s one of the reasons why we are continuing to emphasize to people that we are far from being out of the woods yet with this virus.”
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the NCDHHS, reiterated that cases will go up as more testing is done, but she noted there are also continued outbreaks in different parts of the state.
As of Tuesday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed 1,662,414 cases and 98,261 deaths across the U.S.
County in Phase 2
Brunswick County libraries are still closed to the public. People can check out books for curbside pick-up using the libraries’ online services.
County parks have stayed open, although outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than 25 people. Park restrooms are only open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow custodial staff time to clean restrooms
Brunswick County Schools meals
Emergency funding for school bus delivery services ends May 31. The district will switch to on-site pickup locations only. Three high schools will continue to offer breakfast and lunch meal pickups from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Additional pickup locations will be added within the district.
Matthew’s Ministry
Matthew’s Ministry, the organization that distributes food for children at schools on Fridays for the weekend, has two pickup days planned this week for students who are a part of the Backpack Program.
Thursday, May 28
1 to 3 p.m. — Seaside United Methodist Church, 1300 Seaside Road, Sunset Beach.
Friday, May 29
10 a.m. to noon — Town Creek Baptist Church, 832 Green Hill Road, Leland.
4 to 5 p.m. — The Leland Church (TLC), 1107 New Pointe Blvd., Suite 24, Leland.
4 to 6 p.m. — Generations Church, 4019 Executive Park Blvd., St. James.
Matthew’s Ministry backpack food bags can also be picked up at Brunswick Family Assistance (appointment only) at the Shallotte office, 4600-10 Main Street, 910-754-4766; or the Leland office, 324-1 Village Road, 910-408-1700.
Fellowship Food Pantry
The food pantry is located at 249 West Boiling Spring Road in Boiling Spring Lakes and serves the residents of Winnabow, Boiling Spring Lakes, Southport, Oak Island and Sunset Harbor. The pantry hours are 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. No appointments are necessary but identification will need to be provided. Each individual or family is eligible to receive food every 14 days. Procedures are in place to ensure the health and safety of customers and volunteers and a wide variety of items are available. Call 910-845-2320 during the hours stated above if there are questions. The website is www.soiicf.org.
Brunswick Senior Resources Inc.
Eligible adults age 60 or older can request home meal deliveries on Tuesdays and Thursdays (two hot and three frozen) through Meals on Wheels or RSVP for drive-through meal service on select days at a BSRI center/site. Call 910-754-2300 visit the website (http://ow.ly/rPBZ50zt57C) for more information.