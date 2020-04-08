Two environmental groups working for tighter restrictions on a Southport electric power plant will not file challenges against the state’s new stormwater and industrial discharge permits, leaders said.
Last month, state environmental regulators issued new, more restrictive permits for CPI USA, also known as Capital Power. The permits came after news broke last year that the company was discharging process water and stormwater from giant settling basins and into Duke Energy’s cooling water canal, which empties into the Atlantic Ocean just off Caswell Beach.
The discharge included water used to handle bottom ash from the boilers, which burn coal, old tires and wood waste to generate 88-megawatts of power and also steam for use at the nearby Archer Daniels Midland citric acid plant.
Any legal challenge to the new permist would need to be filed before the end of April.
Pete Key of Brunswick Environmental Action Team (BEAT) said he was not happy with the new permits, but his group did not have the resources for a court battle. The new permits are better than the way the company previously operated, he said.
“At this time, we don’t plan to challenge it,” said Chandra Taylor of the Southern Environmental Law Center. She also said the new permits were more protective of the environment. Her group’s focus, as far as water and stormwater are concerned, will be how CPI operates under the terms of the permit, she said.
“I’m disappointed they renewed the permits because I think it’s dangerous,” said Caswell Beach Town Commissioner Marti Hardy.
Oak Island Town Council Member Loman Scott said he didn’t see enough monitoring and following up by state regulators on potential hazards to health and the environment.
“I’m not satisfied with what they did,” Scott said. “They’re not protecting us.”
“We have received our renewed National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) wastewater and stormwater permits from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) for our Southport facility,” said CPI spokeswoman Katherine Perron, in a prepared statement. “These permits are effective as of April 1, 2020 and valid till March 31, 2025. We have reviewed the terms of the permit letters received from the NCDEQ and have taken steps to ensure our compliance with the new permit conditions. Our Southport facility is equipped and prepared to undertake these new monitoring and testing requirements; an investment in new equipment or staff will not be needed.”
Under previous rules, CPI could dewater bottom ash residue in the basins and discharge the water to the ocean. That has changed and bottom ash must be removed without direct contact to discharge water.
Also, the company was formerly required to test discharge water for pollutants once every five years.
The new draft permit requires quarterly biological testing and annual chemical testing for pollutants.