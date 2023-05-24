Southport Board of Aldermen has scheduled a public hearing next month on the 2023-24 fiscal year budget and City Manager Bonnie Therrien is encouraging citizens to get involved in the process.
Therrien formally presented her 2023-24 budget proposal at the aldermen’s May 11 meeting and the board is currently deliberating on which additional items will appear on a final draft. There is a public hearing on the budget planned for June 6 at 6 p.m., but in the meantime Southport residents have the opportunity to weigh in on things they would like to see happen in the city.
Tax rate set
Whether through email or a phone call, Therrien said city staff wants to hear from residents.
“We have got to hear from the public,” said Therrien. “We want to hear what is it that you’re looking for out of this upcoming budget. If you want a certain program, what program should we eliminate so that the tax levels out? Voice your concerns and tell us what you like about the budget, and again what you don’t like.”
Southport’s current tax rate is .3956 cents per $100 property value, and is expected to go down as a result of Brunswick County’s revaluation. Property values increased by 44% in the city, leading Therrien to propose a .2847 tax rate as a way to offset the spike. Under Therrien’s budget, which does not include new positions or added programs that aldermen will have to deliberate, taxes will go up overall. The owner of a house that was previously assessed at $250,000 currently pays $989 in annual property tax. Therrien said the tax on the same home with a new assessed value of $360,000 will be $1,024.92, or $36 more per year, under her budget.
“The revaluation was certainly on my mind,” said Therrien. “On one side, that’s wonderful news. On the other side everybody goes, ‘What is happening with taxes?’ I had to keep that in mind to reduce that tax rate so it does not incur a huge expense with the increase in values.”
Capital projects, new positions
Therrien listed a number of capital projects she would like to see completed using the city’s fund balance. Southport hasn’t updated its comprehensive master plan in nearly a decade, and Therrien said the city needs to conduct a building survey in order to prioritize any future capital projects.
The public services department needs a new dump truck, but the city should be able to fund it using state-provided Powell Bill funds. Therrien would also like to have a comprehensive approach on the city’s stormwater system and how to address its aging infrastructure.
“These are one-time expenses with no recurring costs,” Therrien said. “We have no plan and we’ve got to develop a plan on stormwater issues. If you know anything about Southport, we have some problems.”
City departments requested a number of new positions that Therrien prioritized in her budget, headlined by a new full-time IT staff member. Her list also included a new building inspector, permit technician, fire inspector, two paramedics, a full time community building administrator, code enforcement officer, and someone to enforce ordinances in the historic district.
Aldermen will make the final decision on which positions will be added to the budget.
Spending plan
The tax rate goes up or down by a cent for every $142,444 that is added or deleted from the budget. Therrien said Southport’s ability to lower taxes is limited to cutting back spending or bringing in more money.
“The only solutions I’ve seen for lower taxes are, you’re either going to have to decrease the level of services or lobby state legislators for local option taxes,” said Therrien. “You have to find ways to increase the dollars raised from visitors because they certainly impact our capital.”
Therrien originally presented her $41,682,019 budget to aldermen during an April workshop. Her budget proposal is $5 million more than the current fiscal year.