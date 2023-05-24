Southport spending

Graph shows the amount of spending proposed in the $41.6M Southport budget.

Southport Board of Aldermen has scheduled a public hearing next month on the 2023-24 fiscal year budget and City Manager Bonnie Therrien is encouraging citizens to get involved in the process.

Therrien formally presented her 2023-24 budget proposal at the aldermen’s May 11 meeting and the board is currently deliberating on which additional items will appear on a final draft. There is a public hearing on the budget planned for June 6 at 6 p.m., but in the meantime Southport residents have the opportunity to weigh in on things they would like to see happen in the city.