Five Oak Island voters seeking to recall four members of town council have gathered less than impressive numbers, with the deadline of February 27 for submission of signatures looming.

Organizers must acquire signatures from 2,050 voters (25-percent of those registered) for the recall to move forward. As of Tuesday, February 14, fewer than 500 names had been submitted to the Brunswick County Board of Elections, with about 220 of those verified, said Director Sara LaVere. The board does expect more submissions in the coming days.

