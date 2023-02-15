Five Oak Island voters seeking to recall four members of town council have gathered less than impressive numbers, with the deadline of February 27 for submission of signatures looming.
Organizers must acquire signatures from 2,050 voters (25-percent of those registered) for the recall to move forward. As of Tuesday, February 14, fewer than 500 names had been submitted to the Brunswick County Board of Elections, with about 220 of those verified, said Director Sara LaVere. The board does expect more submissions in the coming days.
On January 26, council members Sheila Bell, Charlie Blalock, John Bach and Mark Martin were served notices that a group of voters wanted them recalled because of a dispute over paid parking at beach areas.
The action does not affect a fifth member of council - Bill Craft - who has generally but not completely opposed the paid parking plan that is set to start April 1. Petitioners also did not target Mayor Liz White, who did not vote (White does not have a vote unless there’s a tie).
After the February 27 deadline, county officials have 10 days to verify that signatures are valid. Should that occur, there would be a recall election between 60-90 days later. There are rules in the town’s charter to allow recalled council members to continue to serve until their replacements are named, among other provisions.
Other complaints in the recall petition include that a paid parking plan goes against the will of citizens and it questions the council’s promise to create additional parking.
“It’s their right to do that,” Blalock said. “It’s a process. God bless them.”
The petitioners are Glenn and Gail Baker, Colleen Zigler, George Graves and Debbie Lovely. The Bakers did not return a call requesting comment Tuesday.