St. James plans to stop its curbside recycling program for residents when the fiscal year ends June 30.
At a work session last Thursday, council members appeared in agreement the program is becoming too expensive for the town. Prices have increased by 65% over three years and will cost St. James nearly $300,000 for 2021-22. The town is currently paying about $236,500 per year.
Council members said they would rather put more money into the town’s disaster relief fund or use it to replace aging fire department equipment and pay for other town infrastructure needs. Residents can still contract individually with GFL if they want to keep their recycling carts.
Mayor Jean Toner told council there have been dramatic changes in the recycling industry over the past few years, with less of a market for the products. She said some experts believe landfills, with better regulations and oversight, are now an environmental option as tons of the recycled products are being shipped overseas and not being safely processed.
“It’s a feel-good issue, even though it may be not the best
way to go,” said Toner. “If residents want to continue it, they can.”
The town currently pays GFL to pick up recycled products at each of its 3,797 houses. The town is billed for each house, whether residents participate or not. The monthly bill is $19,705 as of June 2020.
Toner said she would like to see the town re-establish its fire department reserve fund that has been wiped out and add money to its hurricane or disaster reserve fund. One regular fire truck can cost the town $650,000 while a ladder truck runs about $1.1-million.
“With the number of (fire department) vehicles we have that are coming out of service, we’re not going to have time to build that fund up,” said Toner.
St. James has researched what other towns are currently doing and what they plan to do in the future about recycling. Southport is billed $123.96 per year for each residential recycling cart while Oak Island residents pay fees through their utility bills. In Boiling Spring Lakes, there is no citywide program but residents can contract with GFL individually.
St. James Mayor Pro Tem David DeLong said a recent town survey shows 69% of residents responded that they want the recycling program to continue. But DeLong agrees it may be time for the town to invest its money elsewhere.
“I think the town needs to get out of the business,” said DeLong. “If we’re strongly considering doing away with recycling then we need to do away with recycling.”
Town Manager Edward Dickie said the town also plans to build a new parking lot and has some other upcoming projects that will require revenue.
“We don’t want to raise property taxes,” said Dickie. “This will help shore that up.”
Council member Lynn Dutney agreed the town should offer a residential option. She also expressed concern about news reports that recycling products are not really being recycled.
“I don’t want to feel good about something that isn’t real,” Dutney said.
Dickie said the 69% of residents surveyed who want recycling to continue may have been under the impression that contracting with GFL individually might not be an option. He said residents may have believed it was an all-or-nothing proposition.
St. James should make it easier for residents to work with GFL, said Mayor Toner, but that the town would no longer have control over the process.
“I think we need to come up with a way to get this information out to residents,” said Toner.
Council member Jeff Mount said residents should be informed that the town is considering discontinuing recycling offered by the town and given estimated costs for continuing the service on their own. The notice to residents should explain that the town needs crucial funds to build up its disaster reserve and better support the fire department’s needs.
There will be no changes to the town’s recycling program before the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2021.
The issue will be on the agenda for discussion at the Wednesday, January 6, 2021, council meeting. The board will meet in the Earl Dye Council Chamber at Town Hall starting at 4 p.m.
Starting in January, the board has moved its regular monthly meetings from the first Tuesday of the month to the first Wednesday of the month starting at 4 p.m.
Town finances strong
Council learned at last week’s work session the town has collected $655,709 in sales tax revenue through October, about 55% more ($105,000) than for the same period last year. The town only needs to average $68,036 for the remaining eight months to reach what was budgeted, which is $1.2-million.
Town Finance Director Pauline Haran told council that as of December 15, the town has collected $1,921,213 in revenue with expenses of $1,707,000. To date, the town has collected $278,000 more in ad valorem taxes than it had for the same period last year.
Sales taxes, utility fees and ad valorem taxes have all seen an increase, even during a pandemic.
“Those three enabled us to have quite a boost,” said Haran.
Haran said the town’s 2020 audit report was sent to the Local Government Commission for review and will be publicly presented at a later date. The town ended 2019-20 with a very healthy fund balance of $3,231,000 as of June 30 with $344,000 restricted and $2,887,000 unrestricted.
All bills are paid to date, said Haran, and the town maintains in its reserves an amount well above the recommended three months of expenses.
The council will hold its budget retreat Tuesday, February 23. The budget calendar includes a public hearing on the proposal Wednesday, May 5, and council plans to adopt the budget at its Wednesday, June 2, meeting.
Community Center
Council agreed to allow the St. James Community Center to begin a “soft opening” on a limited basis for small groups of 10 or fewer people starting January 4.
Community Center Manager Steve Brennan told council the group meetings would be restricted to St. James residents only. He said the center has thermometers, a sign-in book for contact tracing, waiver sheets and sanitizers in place. Any meeting would meet the governor’s executive orders under the pandemic restrictions.
Council also agreed to a volume discount for recurring center users for events (Tier 3) that have significant St. James resident participation. The discount applies to nonprofits that use the center and will be based on the number of times they meet at the center.