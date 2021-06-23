With six years of experience – and about 100 volunteers – Jamie Lloyd and Teresa Putnam are running the Caswell Beach Turtle Watch this season, which is already off to a strong start of nesting.
“We pretty much came in with both feet running,” Lloyd said. Caswell already has 35 loggerhead nests, plus one Kemp’s Ridley, the rarest of sea turtles that nest in the region.
Lloyd and Putnam are retired but both are probably working as hard as ever right now. Someone has to patrol the beach each morning to look for turtle tracks, and if they find them, confirm that a nest has been laid. If one has, they collect a single egg for an ongoing DNA study. Nests are then marked and, if appropriate, protected from foxes or other predators with cages.
If the location of the nest is questionable, team members move it farther ashore.
“We want them to be as safe as possible and get safely to the water,” Lloyd said.
Last week, the leaders got a visit from Matthew Godfrey, who manages the state turtle protection effort for the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
Part of Godfrey’s visit was to talk about nest relocation strategies and plans on an ever-shifting beach. It’s always a judgment call whether to move a nest landward, if there is concern it might be washed over more than a few times by the high tide. Moving a nest requires training and tedious effort: the eggs must be aligned in the same manner in which they were laid.
Godfrey’s other message to the team was simple.
“Keep up the good work,” he said. “We couldn’t protect the nests and collect the data without all these great volunteers.”
Godfrey predicted “an above average” season for nesting this year, based on early numbers.
Beach-goers interested in turtles should know that when the green lawn edging is placed from nests to near the water, the nest is ready to hatch. They should feel free to talk about turtles with the volunteers who will stand guard, night after night, until the hatchlings emerge, called a “boil.”
After the hatch, volunteers dig up the nest to count the eggs, including how many did not yield babies.
Sponsorships
Families, corporations or individuals interested in sponsoring nests may donate $100 to designate a specific nest. Sponsorships may be shared for a minimum of $25 per sponsor. Volunteers will update sponsors on the hatch and nest inventory (no guarantees). Details are available online at http://caswellturtlewatch.org.
The group also maintains a Facebook page.
Helping turtles
There are several things beach-goers can do to help turtles:
• Leave them alone. Keep a respectful distance from turtles that come ashore to nest.
• Pick up litter. Trash, particularly plastic bags and cigarette butts, can be fatal to turtles, which may mistake them for food.
• Fill in holes. Holes and tall castles in the sand can impede nesting turtles.
• Retrieve beach gear. Take towels, tents, coolers, chairs and other items inside for the night.
• Turn off lights. Turn off or shade ocean-facing lights, which can confuse mothers and baby turtles.