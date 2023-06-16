Green Swamp wildfire

Heavy smoke from the Green Swamp fire is seen in the sky above the Brunswick County Courthouse at the government center in Bolivia. (Photo by Morgan Harper) 

 

Brunswick County was placed under a Code Red air quality alert Friday due to an uncontrolled wildfire in the Green Swamp Game Land and Nature Preserve property near Supply.

The N.C. Forest Service continues to battle the wildfire that led to the Code Red alert Friday morning issued by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Division of Air Quality.

