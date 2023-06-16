Brunswick County was placed under a Code Red air quality alert Friday due to an uncontrolled wildfire in the Green Swamp Game Land and Nature Preserve property near Supply.
The N.C. Forest Service continues to battle the wildfire that led to the Code Red alert Friday morning issued by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Division of Air Quality.
Code Red means the air is unhealthy for everyone, and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
When the NCDEQ issues an air quality rating of orange, red or purple, this also means that all burning, including land clearing, is prohibited in any county with one of these classifications.
This burn ban has been issued by the state and not Brunswick County.
As of Friday morning, the fire along Pulp Road in the Green Swamp east of N.C. 211 reached 3,500 acres and was listed as 0% contained by the N.C. Forest Service. Smoke from the fire is expected to continue to impact communities to the east of Supply.
Friday morning, thick smoke was lingering over the Winnabow and Town Creek communities.
Currently there are 25 operational resources working the fire including multiple tractor plow strike teams, according to the Forest Service. At this time, there have been no injuries and no structures are threatened.
Due to the wildfire, The Nature Conservancy in North Carolina has closed the Green Swamp Nature Preserve.
According to the Forest Service, the public is also reminded to keep drones away from wildfires. While drones provide unique opportunities for aerial video and imagery of wildfire activity they are unauthorized. Flying a drone near or around a wildfire compromises the safety of pilots and interferes with firefighting efforts.