The Southport Board of Aldermen held a special workshop recently to discuss financing options for the Mulberry Branch Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion.
After bids came in last fall much higher than expected for the project, the city found itself more than $15 million short on a key component of Southport’s efforts to merge its water and sewer service with Brunswick County.
The city secured $30 million through a state revolving fund loan, but the expansion of the Mulberry plant will cost at least $47 million. Due to the funding gap, the county has asked the city how much it is willing to spend on the expansion.
“It’s complex, but it’s straightforward: we need to find a way forward with the funding for this project,” Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said. “We need to give the county our commitment so they can move forward. We want to get it right, but time is a factor.”
One scenario
Financial advisors Walter Goldsmith and David Cheatwood from First Tryon Advisors broke down several different financing options for the board.
Without grant funding, or some other form of “free money,” the city will need to explore a rate increase for water and sewer services. In one scenario where they city pursues a general obligation bond, water and sewer bills would have to increase 10% to pay for it.
“They’ve got to make a decision so the county can go out to bid and we can move forward with this,” said City Manager Bonnie Therrien. “I bet when it goes out to bid, it comes back higher. Who knows? The market is very competitive right now and it’s not competitive for municipalities. Contractors are dictating projects. Towns all across the country are tackling these projects. Everything that could go wrong, went wrong. It’s been so many years before any firm decisions were made, and here we are.”
City financing
The city could choose to both pursue possible grant funding through a revolving fund loan while also planning for a bond. County Manager Dwight Stone told the board that he needs a commitment from the city for the expansion project in order to send it back out to bid. Stone said the COVID-19 pandemic not only impacted the construction industry, but the state’s ability to move materials “down the rails.”
Should the expansion get delayed any longer, Stone said, the state could intervene and mandate improvements before any further growth can occur.
“We need to know what you think your ability to obtain financing is,” said Stone. “We’re two years behind right now, honestly. I certainly don’t want a recession. Currently in construction, there is no sign of a recession in Brunswick County. If we don’t get this expansion underway, we will come to a point where the state will have us put some brakes on connections to the whole regional system. None of us want that for that reason unless it’s a conscious decision to put on the brakes.”
Commitment is needed
Stone urged the board to make a decision soon and let the county know how much money the city is willing to commit to.
“In essence, Southport is using the county’s excess capacity now, and we really don’t have excess capacity,” Stone said. “It’s in all of our best interests to just get a confirmation from the city, give us your best judgment on what you think the city can come (up) with, and we need to find a rapid path to get somebody under contract to build the expansion.”
With construction costs showing no sign of slowing down, Therrien is hoping the board will make a decision by its April meeting. The next round of bids for the expansion could come in even higher than last fall.
“I’m expecting them to,” Therrien said. “It’s all timing. We’re going to keep applying, but we cannot do anything with bonding or anything until those bids are open. To secure the funds, there are still a bunch of steps we have to go through. (The county) is just looking to see that we’re committed to funding it.”
The city applied for an additional $15 million in American Recovery Plan Act funds but was denied.