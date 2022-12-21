Nash and Howe streets

Another pedestrian crosswalk is being installed at Nash and Howe streets in Southport.

Crews with the N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT) recently started construction on a new crosswalk at Nash and Howe streets. Workers began prepping the crosswalk Dec. 14 and have spent the first part of the week carving out sections of asphalt and sidewalks on the corner of West Nash Street and North Howe Street. Construction on the new crosswalk is expected to be completed by the end of the year with the road painting to follow at a later date.

“When you’ve got a heavy traffic area … the more you add crosswalks, the safer it is for everybody,” stated City Manager Bonne Therrien. “This will better protect the residents and the people who come to visit us. It’s a real safety issue.”

