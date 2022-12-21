Crews with the N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT) recently started construction on a new crosswalk at Nash and Howe streets. Workers began prepping the crosswalk Dec. 14 and have spent the first part of the week carving out sections of asphalt and sidewalks on the corner of West Nash Street and North Howe Street. Construction on the new crosswalk is expected to be completed by the end of the year with the road painting to follow at a later date.
“When you’ve got a heavy traffic area … the more you add crosswalks, the safer it is for everybody,” stated City Manager Bonne Therrien. “This will better protect the residents and the people who come to visit us. It’s a real safety issue.”
The DOT often adds crosswalks to city street paving projects if asked, Therrien said, and does so based on data-driven information provided by local safety experts such as the chief of police. She said the city also often looks at requests for new crosswalks from citizens, tourists and elected officials.
“This is part of the whole DOT paving project on our main drag,” said Therrien. “There are some busy areas where a lot of people walk and there have never been crosswalks, so (Chief of Police Todd Corning and Public Utilities Director Tom Stanley) asked DOT if they would be good enough to do that for us and they agreed to.”
Another scaled-down crosswalk will be installed at East Bay and South Davis streets in the coming weeks.
Stanley said it will be a painted sidewalk and that he hopes to have it painted after the holidays.