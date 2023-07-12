Candidates who want to run for municipal office have until Friday, July 21, at noon to file at the Brunswick County Board of Elections office.
Filing got underway Friday for the two-week window for candidates with a number of people jumping into local races.
Filing fees for municipal offices are $5, except for Belville ($15) and Oak Island ($25). Candidates can file in person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the elections office, located in Building H at the county government center near Bolivia.
A candidate who does file to enter a race has until Tuesday, July 18, at 5 p.m. to withdraw.
In the county, all municipal elections are nonpartisan with the candidate’s party affiliation not listed on the ballot.
The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Here is a list of who has filed as of Tuesday afternoon:
Southport
In Southport, incumbent Mayor Joe Pat Hatem has filed for re-election with no opposition thus far.
Incumbent Alderman Tom Lombardi has filed for re-election to his Ward 1 seat. No other candidates have filed in Ward 1.
In Ward 2, Lowe Davis has filed for re-election. Bonnie L. Bray has also filed for Ward 2.
A Ward 2 seat is currently held by John Allen, who has not filed.
Oak Island
Three seats on the Oak Island Town Council are open for four-year terms. As of Tuesday, three people had filed: Terri L. Cartner, Bob Ciullo and Niki Carter. Incumbents Sheila Mansfield Bell, Charlie Blalock and Bill Craft have not filed.
St. James
Two seats are open on the St. James Town Council for four-year terms. Both Lynn Dutney and Jean Toner, who is serving as the current mayor, have filed for re-election. St. James voters do not elect the mayor; one is chosen from among the board members once they are seated.
Caswell Beach
Voters will elect three commissioners and a mayor at Caswell Beach this fall. Commission seats open for four-year terms are currently held by Dan O’Neill, Kenneth Hudson and Marty Clarke.
The mayor’s seat is also open for a four-year term. Current incumbent mayor is Deborah Ahlers.
As of Tuesday, no one had filed in Caswell Beach.
Boiling Spring Lakes
Two seats for commissioner and the mayor’s seat are open at Boiling Spring Lakes this fall. No one has filed for the four-year commission seats held by Teagan Perry Hall and Tom Guzulaitis.
Voters will also elect a mayor to a two-year term. Current incumbent Mayor Jeff Winecoff has filed for re-election.
Bald Head Island
Two seats on the Village of Bald Head Island Council are open for four-year terms. Incumbents Gerald Maggio and Virginia White have filed for re-election.
Dosher Hospital
Two seats held by Karen Taylor and Dr. Terry Pieper on the Dosher Hospital Board of Trustees are open. Charles Drew has filed for a seat on the board.
Sanitary District
Three seats are up for election to the Southeast Brunswick Sanitary District Board. Those seats are held by Bill Hurcomb, who was appointed to fill a vacant seat until this election, along with Peter Goewey and Gordon Corlew. No one has filed.