Chad Paul addresses aldermen

Chad Paul, CEO of Bald Head Island Limited, addresses Southport aldermen last week to announce a voluntary withdrawal of its rezoning, PUD and annexation applications until issues are resolved with the city.

 

Developers of the Indigo Plantation Phase II project shocked most everyone in attendance at last Thursday’s Southport Board of Aldermen meeting with their decision to withdraw the development’s applications.

To the developers, however, the decision didn’t come as a surprise. Chad Paul, CEO of Bald Head Island Limited, said withdrawing the applications became the only logical choice after it became increasingly apparent that the city needed more time to address any possible changes needed to annex Indigo Phase II into Southport. Paul said the city met with development attorneys on Sept. 7 and, when he didn’t hear anything one way or the other, the decision was made to withdraw the applications.