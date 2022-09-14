Developers of the Indigo Plantation Phase II project shocked most everyone in attendance at last Thursday’s Southport Board of Aldermen meeting with their decision to withdraw the development’s applications.
To the developers, however, the decision didn’t come as a surprise. Chad Paul, CEO of Bald Head Island Limited, said withdrawing the applications became the only logical choice after it became increasingly apparent that the city needed more time to address any possible changes needed to annex Indigo Phase II into Southport. Paul said the city met with development attorneys on Sept. 7 and, when he didn’t hear anything one way or the other, the decision was made to withdraw the applications.
Decided to ‘provide the time’
“We had a notion of what was going on with that,” Paul said of the city’s Sept. 7 meeting. “We knew that if they came out of that meeting and we didn’t even get a phone call to sit down and have a conversation, that it was pretty clear that they felt as though they had no other recourse than to go ahead and vote on it (Sept. 7).”
A lack of communication with the city, Paul said, has turned into a major roadblock in finding a development agreement with which both sides are happy. Former City Planner Thomas Lloyd resigned in the middle of the summer, leaving Southport short-handed in the staffing department, and Paul felt allowing for more time would be the best way to ensure an agreement is reached. Wes McLeod from the Cape Fear Council of Government has been helping the city until Lloyd’s replacement is found.
“Collectively, everybody needs more time and that’s what we decided to do: provide the time,” said Paul. “Wes (McLeod) is terrific and he’s had three weeks to get up to speed. Thomas (Lloyd) resigned right in the middle of this. These applications are massive. This is the most extensive application under any UDO anywhere in Southeast North Carolina. There is not another application that is as complete and as robust as this one.”
The staff is short right now due to their previous exit,” Paul continued. “We’re going to let the city have the opportunity to provide the guidance that it needs.”
City Manager Gordon Hargrove said the search for a new city planner is ongoing.
No opportunity for the ‘give-and-take’
Paul said that the developers do not plan on resubmitting any applications until city leaders decide whether or not they want Indigo Phase II annexed into Southport or left in the extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ). Leaving a vast majority of the development in the ETJ, he said, strips away the ability of the city to capitalize on any impact fees that come with annexation. East West Partners and Bald Head Island Limited have committed to funding a number of infrastructure upgrade projects with the idea of being annexed into the city.
“There is no opportunity to have the give-and-take, and provide the things that we know Southport will want as it relates to an annexation agreement, until Southport has a chance to evaluate it and say, ‘In order to annex in we’re going to need this commitment,’ whether it be unit count, density, commercial or non-commercial,” Paul said. “If we stay in the ETJ and develop R-20 (single and two-family residences with 20,000 square foot minimum lot area), we just call up Brunswick Electric and say, ‘Bring it here.’ There’s no opportunity because we’re not going to annex and, for lack of a better word, pay impact fees on all of those units to help create a new substation.
“That’s the opportunity for the town to do that. There’s an opportunity there to hook all of our water and sewer up to the county and we pay for the upgrade that the city hooks up to. When we’re R-20 zoning in the county … in the ETJ … there is no opportunity for that discussion.”
‘Willing to invest heavily’ in Southport’s infrastructure
Paul said many of the concerns that have been raised by citizens in recent months such as traffic, endangered species, CAMA and stormwater are state jurisdictional issues. The proposed development could be crafted to include assisted living housing and affordable apartments or not, he said, which are decisions that could vastly impact the number of overall units making up Indigo Phase II. Approximately 15% of the site’s overall 346 acres is located in Southport and is zoned Planned Urban Development (PUD) which equates to approximately 188 units. The rest of the land is located in the ETJ and zoned R-20.
“That’s really the fundamental question: does the city want the property located in the ETJ, in the county, to annex into the city?” Paul said. “Would it be better for the city, for us to just develop it as R-20 and leave that in the county and be right on top of Southport? They’re going to use the urban core and not pay a dime for it.”
McKay Siegel with East West Partners said developers are willing to invest heavily in Southport’s aging infrastructure, including a new electric substation. Not annexing the site into the city, Seigel said, leaves more than $1 million on the table for Southport on top of the additional amenities like bike paths, wildlife preserves and large public open spaces.
“On top of all of the other benefits that we brought to the table, we’re going to add $1.5 million,” said Siegel. “The $1.5 million that goes back into the fund, on top of all of the other things, that’s gone. Not only is it gone, because it’s in the ETJ like all of the developments that have happened recently, it robs from the urban core. It’s an issue to have developments that exist in the ETJ, but there’s no way around it because it’s also an issue to just go out and forcibly annex things.”
‘We were hoping to work on the why’
Southport’s planning board previously recommended denying the applications for the development to the aldermen. Siegel said he expected the planning board to reject the proposal as it was submitted, but was hoping for additional dialog with aldermen in the ensuing weeks.
“We did this exercise with the planning board as well,” Seigel said. “They denied it as is. In a way, they probably had to deny it the way it was. My takeaway was they set us up to have further conversation, which their recommendation was, ‘This was not good as is and this is why, so go work on the why.’ We were hoping to work on the why and time collapsed.”
Without the annexation piece, Paul said, there are no plans to resubmit any applications for the project.
“The annexation piece is a huge part of this process,” said Paul. “There are really three applications: a zoning application, a PUD application and an annexation application. The city has not had the time or the ability to sit down with us and discuss the requirements that they are going to need in the annexation piece. Without that, there is no PUD. There is no rezoning application without a thorough understanding of what is going to be required to annex into the city. The city and the applicant need more time, and it made no sense to throw away two and a half years of city work on that.
“If not, we stay in the ETJ and we stay in the county. There is some balance there,” Paul explained. “It’s not the positional bargaining game that some people want to make it. Is annexation of this property important to the city of Southport? We want the city to have the opportunity to be able to negotiate whatever it is they want. We need that guidance from the city.”