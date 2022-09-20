Southport City Manager Gordon Hargrove has resigned from his position effective at the end of next month.
Hargrove came to Southport from Lake Waccamaw to fill the position of city manager in June 2020, and aldermen renewed his contract earlier this summer. Hargrove said on Tuesday afternoon he is taking another job but did not elaborate.
“I have decided to resign from the City of Southport,” Hargrove said. “My last day will be Oct. 28. I have accepted another position elsewhere.”
Hargrove was required to give the city a 30-day notice.
Hargrove received a 13% pay increase as of July 1 that increased his salary from $112,000 to $127,125. The motion to approve the salary increase also stated Hargrove’s contract was for three years and the city also agreed to do away with its city limits residence requirement.
Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said he wished Hargrove well and that the city will start the search for his replacement with the help of the League of Municipalities. The Southport Board of Aldermen will conduct the interview process and hire the next city manager.
“I’d like to thank him for his service to the City of Southport,” said Hatem. “We’ll contact the League of Municipalities and we’ll put an ad on its website. We’ll make some calls to previous city managers and see if they know of anyone who is looking for a job. We’ll do it the same way when we hired Gordon.”