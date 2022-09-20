Southport City Manager Gordon Hargrove

Southport City Manager Gordon Hargrove has resigned from his position effective at the end of next month. 

Hargrove came to Southport from Lake Waccamaw to fill the position of city manager in June 2020, and aldermen renewed his contract earlier this summer. Hargrove said on Tuesday afternoon he is taking another job but did not elaborate.