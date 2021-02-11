The Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation’s annual Heart to Heart women’s heart health program will be held as a virtual event this year, on Tuesday, February 16, at 12 p.m. and will be streamed via Facebook Live on the Dosher Memorial Hospital Facebook page.
This 20-minute speaker program will feature Timothy Winslow, MD, of Cape Fear Heart Associates, who will offer advice for a heart healthy lifestyle, a testimonial from Dosher Cardiac Rehab patient Kay Jolliff, along with brief remarks from Lynda Stanley, President of Dosher Memorial Hospital and Foundation, and the Dosher Cardiac Rehabilitation staff.
To view, go to facebook.com/DosherMemorialHospital on Tuesday February 16, at 12 p.m.