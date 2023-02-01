The Southport Board of Aldermen at their recent meeting approved a pair of motions related to two city projects.
Aldermen authorized City Manager Bonnie Therrien to move forward with a contract for a sewer system upgrade project with Wooten Engineering to provide engineering services and project observation for the city’s west side sewer project for an estimated cost of $1.085 million.
Walter Gross, a regional engineering manager for the Wooten Company, briefed aldermen at the Jan. 12 monthly meeting on the project which will focus on the west side of Howe Street and replace approximately 18,100 feet of 8-inch sanitary lines, 1,400 feet of 4-inch main extension pipes, and the Leonard Street Pump Station.
“It’s a very expensive but a very necessary upgrade to our sewer system,” stated Mayor Joe Pat Hatem. “It will make it more efficient and there will be less (inflow and infiltration).”
The west side project is just part of a larger sewer upgrade that the city is undergoing. In conjunction with the USDA, Southport has secured more than $4.4 million in grant funding and another $6 million from a loan as part of a wide-ranging sewer renovation.
Wooten will test for issues on the west side of Southport and design a system for replacing the pipes, as needed, as well as find a contractor and provide observation services during construction.
Aldermen also authorized Therrien to sign a contract with Olsen Associates for the city’s shoreline stabilization project. Olsen was awarded the contract in July 2022.
“This has been a long time coming,” Hatem said. “This is a worldwide problem of, ‘How do you protect our waterfront?’ We fortunately now have money in the bank literally for this.”
In her summary to the board, Therrien said the city risks losing $5 million in state funding if an adequate survey of the area is not completed within 90 days. She said the previous survey was out of date and a new one is needed to move forward with the project.
“We’ve been talking about doing this for quite a long time,” said Therrien. “We already had a kick-off meeting but they provided a contract with some provisions in there that need to be approved to complete the contract, and we can get moving forward with this.”
Olsen representatives plan to visit Southport’s shoreline then meet with staff and city officials to discuss a path forward. Olsen will conduct a detailed hydrographic/topographic survey of the site to provide details regarding physical elevations and characteristics of the shoreline. The survey will describe the current physical conditions of the dune, beach and nearshore along with 4,000 feet of shoreline.
In December, the Board of Aldermen established a shoreline stabilization budget line item for $5 million.