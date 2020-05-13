The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations of misconduct made against the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department.
Following a closed session held May 5 that was called for the purpose of discussing the allegations, Boiling Spring Lakes Mayor Craig Caster and the Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners authorized City Manager Jeff Repp “to look into the allegations presented in the closed session about the police department.
On May 6 Repp said he met with representatives of the sheriff’s office who had agreed and already initiated an inquiry into the allegations that were made against members of the city’s police department by a former officer.
“The city treats these allegations as serious but also just as unproven allegations at this time,” stated Repp.
No formal complaints have been filed by any employees, past or present, as required by city policies, Repp said.
On May 5, Repp said the allegations, made by Officer (Imran) Rahman who resigned Tuesday, May 5, are against the police chief and two police officers.
Rahman, 38, began working with the department November 2019. He worked at the Leland Police Department before joining the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department.
Police Chief Greg Jordan began his duties as Boiling Spring Lakes police chief on March 25, 2019 and was sworn in April 2, 2019. He had been hired as a Lakes officer in November 2018.
Repp has requested that the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) look into the allegations and report back to the board with their findings. He added that all members of the department are currently on duty and the city will await the findings of the inquiry.
“When the BCSO completes their investigation and reports the results to the city, that report will be shared with the board of commissioners and any decision regarding dissemination of that report will be made at that time,” Repp said Monday.“If any personnel actions may be necessary, they will be carried out consistent with the city’s code of ordinances and personnel policy.”