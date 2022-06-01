After nearly five years of steps, missteps and last-minute intervention by the village municipality, Bald Head Island Limited will sell its ferry system to a Raleigh-based real estate, private capital and equity fund, owners announced Tuesday.
The Mitchell family will sell operations and associated real estate relating to the system to SharpVue Capital LLC. The $67.7 million transaction includes $56 million for the regulated ferry and tram system, the non-regulated tug and freight barge operation, and Deep Point parking facility in Southport. The acquisition of the regulated ferry and tram system is tied to approval of transfers by the North Carolina Utilities Commission.
“The George P. Mitchell family established and grew these infrastructure operations and assets to aid the island’s development and this agreement transitions them to a reputable and experienced owner and operator with deep ties to North Carolina,” said Chad Paul, CEO of Bald Head Island Limited. “Our team is committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition, for the benefit of islanders, employees, and the greater community.”
“We recognize the responsibility of operating critical infrastructure in a safe, reliable, and cost-effective manner,” said Lee Roberts, managing partner of SharpVue. “We plan to continue the legacy of stewardship and high-quality service the Mitchells have established,” Roberts emphasized, “and we’re pleased that the excellent employees and long-standing management team will remain in place to ensure seamless continuity of day-to-day operations.”
Earlier proposals
State Sen. Bill Rabon (R-Southport) helped pass a local bill establishing a transportation authority that met first in 2017 to figure out how to best vet, parse and dissolve the asset, part of the massive estate of the late developer George Mitchell. Mitchell, developer of the island and well-known petroleum extraction expert, has more than 10 heirs.
That Authority group met monthly for years and hired attorneys, accountants and maritime experts to evaluate a relatively unique system of four ferries and a barge/tugboat that is the only practical way to go to and from Bald Head Island.
While the island’s permanent residents number around 430, the tourist season brings in thousands of visitors. Plus, on any given day, employees of the clubs, restaurants, shops, construction trades and other businesses vastly outnumber homeowners.
The Authority’s team assessed the value of the ferries, tug, barge and terminals at $50.9-million; Bald Head Island Limited agreed to sell for $48.04-million.
The state’s Local Government Authority (LGC) never definitively acted on the Authority’s 2021 purchase request, noting a counteroffer from the Village made later that year.
“This is obviously not the way we hoped the deal would go,” said Susan Rabon, chair of the Bald Head Island Transportation Authority and a property owner on the island. “The state entrusted us with acquisition of the system.”
In early 2021, interest rates were low and the Authority had an investment-grade bond rating (although one of the lowest notches). Operating costs were less then, Rabon noted. The announced purchase includes some unspecified assets that the Authority was not seeking, she acknowledged.
Still, the investor will pay nearly $10-million more, an amount that will likely be recouped from rate increases, she said. Rabon said Bald Head Island Limited had been patient and was trying to do the right thing, but the Authority never got a fair hearing before the LGC.
“A great opportunity has been missed,” Rabon said. “The users of the system will pay the price, after costly litigation has ended. The Authority will continue to explore whether there is any role for (it) to play, continuing to represent the public interest.”
Village leaders did not respond to a request for comment.