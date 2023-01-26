On Monday, January 23, crews with the Oak Island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the town’s beach access at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier. These renovations effectively turn the entire location into a handicap-only beach access.
“For a while now, we’ve been working toward identifying and creating a beach access location exclusively for handicap parking,” said Public Works Director Scott Thornall. “With a naturally easier slope onto the beach, and prime location next to one of our busiest features (the pier), Keziah was the obvious choice.”
All 11 of the parking spaces at the street end are now marked specifically for handicap parking, with fresh gravel graded and packed. In addition, a 100-foot-long long mobility mat has been placed in the access, with the pathway slightly re-shaped for a smoother, less steep approach on and off the beach.
This renovation was the result of recent positive engagements with concerned community members, who saw an opportunity for expansion and improvement of the access provided to those with mobility impairments. It is part of an ongoing effort to evaluate and improve how the town can provide a better quality of access within the facilities currently available.
With the recently approved paid parking season set to begin on April 1, it is important to note that marked handicap spaces will not be charged as part of the paid parking program.