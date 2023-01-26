OKI handicap-only beach access

The parking lot at Keziah Street has been to converted to handicap-only.

 (Photo supplied)

On Monday, January 23, crews with the Oak Island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the town’s beach access at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier. These renovations effectively turn the entire location into a handicap-only beach access.

“For a while now, we’ve been working toward identifying and creating a beach access location exclusively for handicap parking,” said Public Works Director Scott Thornall. “With a naturally easier slope onto the beach, and prime location next to one of our busiest features (the pier), Keziah was the obvious choice.”