While neighboring areas consider gradual reopenings and loosened restrictions, the City of Southport is instructing more businesses to shut their doors.
The city’s enforcement staff has been visiting “non-essential” businesses to check that they have received a letter from the North Carolina Department of Revenue granting them “essential” status.
The enforcement started when Cat on a Whisk reopened. Owner Susan Farley closed the kitchenware/gift shop briefly last Friday after the police chief stopped by and told her she was being ordered to close. She got in touch with the city and communicated that she had received her letter from the state just days prior. They honored the designation and allowed the store to resume business.
Over the last several days, the police chief has also visited Angelwing Needle Arts, Barn and Beach Designs, Ocean Outfitters,The Green LYF, and other stores. Most are continuing to operate under social distancing requirements.
City Manager Chris May said there is no town order and businesses are only being asked to close if they are in violation of the statewide Executive Order 121.
May is now seeking further clarification from the Governor’s Office on what should and should not be open; he said it is “puzzling,” that the list of essential businesses includes those that meet certain guidelines.
“We don’t want to be more restrictive than we have to be,” May said.
Executive Order 121 contains a lengthy list of what operations are considered essential. One of the qualifications is “businesses that can meet social distancing requirements.” Those places must now also comply with additional conditions listed in the new Executive Order 131, such as limiting occupancy in buildings and placing six-feet markers.
“We don’t want to do anything that’s against the state law and we certainly don’t want to do anything that’s going to make people get sick or increase the amount of disease in Southport,” May said, “but we want to try to be understanding of the businesses, too.”
Business owners may request essential status from the state through an online form on the NCDOR website. Once the request is sent, the business is allowed to stay open until it receives a response. Applicants will receive an email as proof of their submission.
Requests can be made by going to http://www.ncdor.gov and clicking on “Essential Businesses.” From there, users will find a link to the form. It requires some general information about the business and a brief explanation of why it should stay open.