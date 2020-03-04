As the number of Coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to climb and North Carolina identifies its first infected patient, the local community is ramping up its preventative measures.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed six deaths and a total of 60 cases in the U.S. as of noon on Tuesday. One North Carolinian is in isolation at their Wake County home after being exposed to an outbreak at a long-term care facility in Washington, state officials announced on Tuesday.
The effects of the virus range from mild signs to critical sickness and death. Symptoms, which appear two to 14 days after exposure, include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Here’s how local entities are responding.
Dosher Hospital
Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport has protocols in place to deal with emerging infectious diseases such as the Coronavirus.
“We’re reminding people to take the same steps they would normally take to avoid catching a virus, such as washing their hands frequently, covering their mouths when they sneeze or cough, not touching their face and staying home when they’re sick,” stated Dosher’s Infection Preventionist Lisa Tyson, in a memo given to hospital trustees at their Monday night meeting.
Dosher’s protocols include screening patients for their travel history and a mask-wearing policy if they have certain symptoms.
Dosher Interim CEO Dr. Brad Hilaman told trustees Monday the bottom line for the hospital is no one wants to see a virus spread throughout the community.
“The thing patients and the community need to know is there are going to be specific testing requirements that are going to be set at the state and federal level,” said Hilaman. “We need for the public to know this, so we can avoid all the misunderstandings of what is going to happen.”
Hilaman said the specific criteria will be established by the state or Centers for Disease Control to qualify Dosher’s patients for testing based on certain symptoms they have so that tests are not done on just everyone who arrives with a flu-like illness.
“I fear there are going to be patients who are upset with us or angry at us when we tell them, ‘You don’t qualify to be tested,’” Hilaman told the board of trustees. “It’s going to be fluid. This is something that’s going to change. There are no cases in North Carolina yet, but I’m sure that’s going to change.”
A memo to trustees outlines other steps Dosher is taking to battle the Coronavirus should it appear in Southport. Those steps include:
• Participating in weekly phone calls with the state health department.
• Communicating with employees and volunteers as new information is available.
• Informing patients and visitors with signage to report recent travel to geographic areas and acute respiratory symptoms to staff and to wear a mask.
• Screening patients and visitors for symptoms when scheduling appointments and when registering.
• Providing refresher training to employees about donning and doffing personal protection equipment and hand hygiene.
• Encouraging sick employees to stay home.
• Exploring strategies to prevent patients who can be cared for at home from coming to the hospital and potentially exposing themselves or others to germs.
Brunswick County
Brunswick County is modifying its emergency response plans for infectious diseases to be tailored to the Coronavirus, said Health Director Cris Harrelson.
The county has monitored the pathogen for several months now with state and local partners, he stated.
“There are no confirmed cases in Brunswick County and the risk is considered low,” Harrelson added. “Monitor and prepare just as we are. Residents should be vigilant as they are preparing for other illnesses such as the flu.”
School system
Brunswick County Schools are upping cleaning efforts with attention to door handles, tabletops and rails, it said in a statement on Monday.
Custodians are also using disinfectants that advertise they eliminate Coronavirus.
The district affirmed that students who traveled internationally are allowed in schools unless they are currently placed under quarantine by health organizations.
“We are also mindful of our actions as a district, making sure we do not take actions that could cause unnecessary public panic,” the statement reads. “We are coordinating with and following the recommendations of federal, state and local health agencies with expertise addressing communicable diseases.”
Southport
Southport is preparing for potential cases in cooperation with Dosher Memorial Hospital and public health officials.
Mayor Joseph P. Hatem, a physician with a Masters in Public Health, said in a statement, “It is important for the citizens of our community to not be alarmed but to be aware and informed and to know that the city is involved in promoting and protecting the health of its people.”
In a letter to city staff, Interim City Manager Chris May said he and the mayor are working with police, fire and emergency medical services to draft an incident action plan.
Associate Editor Terry Pope contributed to this report.