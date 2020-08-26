Oak Island’s curfew for the restricted area is still in effect until further notice. The beach strand and areas from 40th Place East to the west end of the island, including parts of Dolphin, Pelican and Beach drives and Kings Lynn, are under a curfew from 8 p.m.-6 a.m.
Police have checkpoints at 40th Place and Middleton Avenue to ensure only residents, property owners and permitted contractors and property managers may enter. The checkpoints are blocked with vehicles during the nighttime curfew hours.
Short-term rentals are not allowed in the restricted area through September 3. That date could change, depending on the ability of workers to clear major streets.
Police Chief Wilburn Ingram said anyone who has a legitimate need to enter or leave the restricted area after hours should call “911.” Officers patrolling the restricted area and other portions of town have keys to move the blocking vehicles and can be there at a moment’s notice, he said.
Ingram said officers are best utilized patrolling and looking for problems during the night, rather than staffing checkpoints where nearly everyone should not be passing. Anyone who needs to pass can call “911,” he said.
Ingram said police have been busy but were not receiving calls about thefts or larcenies in the restricted area.
Mayor Ken Thomas said late Monday that there were about a dozen blocks that still need to be cleared, but workers had done a good job so far.
Town utilities workers have been methodically going up and down the affected streets, checking water connections and inspecting vacuum sewer pits. Some have had to be cleared with hand tools.
Thomas said it might be as long as two weeks before state and federal officials decide whether to declare Isaias a disaster and offer financial assistance for cleanup and recovery. The town has activated its recovery contract and intends to gather both vegetative debris and construction debris associated with the storm. Residents are asked to not mix limbs and leaves with construction and demolition debris.
Thomas said it is his hope to re-open the beaches, end the restrictions and allow short-term rentals starting September 4, but stressed that is a goal, not a guarantee.