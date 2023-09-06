Melanie Morgan

Oak Island Planning Board Member Melanie Morgan speaks during an Aug. 30 special meeting. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

One of Oak Island’s new planning board members wants the town to take a different approach when it comes to affordable housing. 

Melanie Morgan, one of three new members, raised the topic of affordable housing during a special meeting held Aug. 30 to review the town’s table of uses. Morgan said one look at Oak Island’s zoning map could give the impression that affordable housing isn’t high on the town’s priority list.