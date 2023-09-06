One of Oak Island’s new planning board members wants the town to take a different approach when it comes to affordable housing.
Melanie Morgan, one of three new members, raised the topic of affordable housing during a special meeting held Aug. 30 to review the town’s table of uses. Morgan said one look at Oak Island’s zoning map could give the impression that affordable housing isn’t high on the town’s priority list.
“I’m a big affordable housing advocate,” said Morgan. “Currently, if I were looking to do something like that and I look at this (zoning) map, I would think, ‘Apparently, they don’t want it.’”
Mainland an option
Affordable housing continues to be a topic among several coastal communities, with no real clear answers in sight. Morgan said that finding people to fill positions is an increasing problem for both the town and local businesses, and affordable housing is often a key roadblock. While she has no expectation of bringing inexpensive housing to the island, Morgan said the town could focus on the mainland.
“I think we really need to decide where we want (affordable housing) because we are in desperate need of it,” Morgan said. “I think multi-family ... whatever shape that takes ... is going to be crucial to bringing in some affordable housing.”
She stated Oak Island Police Chief Charles Morgan pointed to a lack of affordable housing as a reason it was difficult to hire new officers at a time when many departments are also recruiting help.
“He expressed to me how difficult it is to get officers to come here to work,” Morgan said. “They have a lot of experienced officers who want to come here, but when they find out they can’t afford to live here they change their mind. There is a little bit more affordability in other communities a little farther out than here.
“Basically, every municipality is trying to hire officers, so if you’re going to live in another town, why not work there?”
Not board’s role
New Chairman Terri Cartner acknowledged that affordable housing is an issue people are passionate about, but that it’s not really the planning board’s responsibility.
“Establishing workforce housing is not the purview of the planning board,” said Cartner. “We might could deal with zoning to create areas where something like that could be considered. Our only action on something like that would be if someone brought a request before us for approval.”
According to Planning Director Matthew Kirkland, the question of affordable housing should be viewed through the lens of the town’s soon-to-be-updated comprehensive land use plan. While no portion of Oak Island is currently zoned multi-family, Kirkland said it’s not unusual to have a zoning district that’s not currently applied anywhere on the map.
“Regardless of whether it’s up to the planning board, or who it’s up to, to me that’s a little bit more of a reactive position,” said Morgan. “I think it would be smart for the town to be proactive since we know it’s desperately needed, and decide ahead of time where we would like that to be, and that may facilitate somebody trying to do it.”