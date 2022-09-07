After more than two decades of providing the highest level of emergency care available, the Oak Island Fire Department has stopped providing paramedic-level medical response during calls.
The decision was made quietly a little more than two weeks ago. Oak Island Fire Department first began paramedic-level service in 2014, said Acting Chief Chris Sillings.
Town Manager David Kelly said the department faces many of the same problems as other organizations and business – a shortage of qualified new applicants as experienced staff moves on to jobs elsewhere.
The department has three shifts and each one includes three firefighters at Station 1 (Middleton Avenue) and three at Station 3 (South Harbour). Providing paramedic-level care requires the town to have at least one paramedic-certified responder at each station, for a total of six minimum.
Kelly said recent attrition made the service untenable.
“We were starting to burn out the existing staff,” said Kelly. “It got to the point where we couldn’t handle it anymore.”
Oak Island firefighters remain certified at least at the basic level of emergency medical technicians. Some have more advanced training and some are paramedics; however, offering paramedic service is a process that requires, among other things, an around-the-clock staff.
Kelly said the town made the change in consultation with Brunswick County Emergency Services, which continues to respond with ambulances and paramedics from three or more area stations. The stations include two county paramedics generally headquartered on the island.
Paramedics, unlike other medical first responders, can essentially bring a majority of emergency room services to the patient including, if needed, administering a variety of drugs and performing procedures such as tracheotomies for patients in respiratory distress.
“It’s something we’ll have to re-evaluate,” Kelly said. “We hope things will change.”