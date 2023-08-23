Oak Island Town Council appointed three members to the town planning board and an alternate to the board of adjustment.
Selecting from a pool of seven candidates, council voted Melanie Morgan, Gene Brooks and David Purser to serve on the planning board with terms ending in 2026.
Councilmembers were asked to individually nominate which candidates they wanted to serve on the board and those with the most total votes were chosen. Morgan received the most votes with four, garnering support from Council Members Shelia Bell, Charlie Blalock, Bill Craft and Mark Martin. Brooks tallied three votes from Bell, Craft and Martin. Purser also received three votes, with Blalock joining Bell and Martin.
“Congratulations to the candidates and thank you for serving,” Mayor Liz White said. “It’s not an easy task, and we appreciate your efforts on behalf of the community.”
Bill Miller fell one vote shy of a potential three-way tie for the final two spots. Mayor Pro Tempore John Bach and Craft named Miller on their ballot. Dara Royal (one vote),
Natasha Tatum (one vote) and Bruce Pitt (zero votes) rounded out the field of candidates.
Council also appointed Steve Yuhasz to serve as an alternate member for the board of adjustment. Town Clerk Lisa Stites told council that while the five-member board currently is full, the alternate position may be needed for certain requests that require a 4/5 vote to pass.
“If a member can’t be present or has to be recused, you’d be down to four people to make a decision,” said Stites. “Some applicants would prefer to have a full five-member board. That’s what the position is for, so we can have a full board to hear requests as needed by the public.”