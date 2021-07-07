While off to a relatively slow start, filing for municipal elections as of late Tuesday shows there will be at least several races of interest in the area with Oak Island and Bald Head Island mayoral races likely to make future headlines.
Filing began last Friday and ends at noon on Friday, July 16, except for Southport and Navassa. Filing for those two municipalities starts Monday, July 26, and ends Friday, August 13. The reason is that Southport and Navassa both have residential districts for candidates which, in theory, could be affected by the delayed Census results. A change will not happen, elections officials have said.
Area filings, as of press time, were:
Bald Head Island
Mayor:
Peter Quinn (incumbent member of council)
Village Council:
Robert Drumheller
Scott Gardner (incumbent)
Boiling Spring Lakes
Commissioner:
Kimberly Sherwood
Oak Island
Mayor:
Douglas James DeArros
Ken Thomas (incumbent)
Liz White
Town Council:
Loman Scott (incumbent)
St. James
Town Council:
Dennis Barclay (incumbent)
David DeLong (incumbent)
Jeff Mount (incumbent)
Southport
In Southport, the terms of Ward 1 aldermen Karen Mosteller and Marc Spencer are up, as is the post of mayor held by Dr. Joe Pat Hatem and Ward 2 alderman Lora Sharkey. Filing starts July 26.