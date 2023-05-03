Southport Aldermen John Allen and Robert Carroll review budget documents presented by City Manager Bonnie Therrien. It calls for lowering the tax rate because of higher property values but an increase of $5-million in spending.
Having heard presentations from every department head over the past several weeks, Southport Board of Aldermen have begun deliberations on the city’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
City Manager Bonnie Therrien submitted her $41,682,019 budget proposal to the board last month, which is more than $5 million higher than the current fiscal year. Therrien proposed a tax rate of .2847 cents per $100 assessed property value, a decrease from the current rate of .3956. The dip in the local ad valorum tax is due to Brunswick County’s recent property revaluation that saw values in Southport spike 44%.
“Typically, that’s what happens,” Therrien said. “The property values go up and the tax rates go down. Hopefully, I can help the board get to a point where there isn’t any increase in taxes.”
Continued high inflation and soaring material costs coupled with rising salaries in a competitive job market will make it hard to avoid at least some sort of tax increase, said Therrien. City employees received an 8% raise last year, and Therrien is proposing an additional 5% cost-of-living allowance (COLA) for 2023-24.
“I’m low compared to other towns,” said Therrien. “The COLAs this year are huge. The cost of everything is up. I think there’s a lot of that that goes into it.”
Capital projects
Part of Therrien’s budget includes using $1.4 million of the city’s general fund to pay for a number of capital projects.
Her proposed capital list contains a city buildings survey, two patrol vehicles, an updated comprehensive master plan, a dump truck and stormwater planning. The city had a general fund this year of $11.5 million.
“Something new that they’ve never done here but I’ve done in other communities is the building assessment,” Therrien said. “We have no schedule for fixing roofs and HVAC systems. We have no idea what shape all of these buildings are in, so there’s no way you can plan for the next five ... 10 years, of what kind of monies you’re going to need to set aside. You shouldn’t be waiting until something needs to replaced tomorrow. You should have a plan in place.”
Requested positions
Several departments requested additional personnel that were not included in Therrien’s budget and will have to be approved by aldermen.
At the top of Therrien’s list for the administration department is a full-time IT consultant. The city currently has a handshake agreement with a part-time IT person, but Therrien feels it’s important to have someone available full-time to handle major issues, like security.
“You need somebody who can be onboard here 100% and can help us out,” said Therrien. “The other issue I see is, we have way too many software packages that don’t speak to one another. It’s hard to know what works with another software. It’s a whole different world now, and that’s why it’s my top priority to have a person like that.”
Other personnel requests include: additional building and fire inspector; permit technician; recreation assistant; two employees for public services to form a paving crew; part-time administrator for the Southport Community Building; code enforcement officer; and transferring one member from public services to parks and recreation.
Therrien recommended the additional inspector positions and permit technician, as they are paid for through their respective departments.
Fire and rescue
Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew asked for two new paramedics as he continues efforts to increase the city’s level of emergency services. The additions, Drew said, would raise Southport’s fire department to paramedic level.
“Basically, if a patient is having a cardiac event and we’re at paramedic level we can do almost everything an emergency room can do on the scene,” Drew said. “We want the best level of pre-hospital care for our citizens that we can give before we get them to the hospital.”
Paramedics generally pay for at least 50% of their own costs through fees, Therrien said.
“I think that’s kind of non-negotiable because that gives us the opportunity to generate more income for that department,” said Alderman Robert Carroll. “I don’t know why we wouldn’t want to look at that.”
None of the requested positions were included in Therrien’s budget and will need to be negotiated amongst the aldermen before the June 30 deadline. At the end of Monday’s workshop, Alderman John Allen asked Therrien to prepare a prioritized list of personnel requests with their costs and impact on the tax rate.
While the new budget isn’t due until June 30, Therrien hopes the aldermen can come up with a final proposal as soon as possible.
Once the board agrees to the budget, it will hold a public hearing before conducting a final vote.
“If they could do all of that before the end of May that would be fabulous,” said Therrien.
The board will meet again May 10 to continue budget deliberations.