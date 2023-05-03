John Allen and Robert Carroll

Southport Aldermen John Allen and Robert Carroll review budget documents presented by City Manager Bonnie Therrien. It calls for lowering the tax rate because of higher property values but an increase of $5-million in spending.

 

Having heard presentations from every department head over the past several weeks, Southport Board of Aldermen have begun deliberations on the city’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget.

City Manager Bonnie Therrien submitted her $41,682,019 budget proposal to the board last month, which is more than $5 million higher than the current fiscal year. Therrien proposed a tax rate of .2847 cents per $100 assessed property value, a decrease from the current rate of .3956. The dip in the local ad valorum tax is due to Brunswick County’s recent property revaluation that saw values in Southport spike 44%. 