Potter’s Seafood at the Southport yacht basin and Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter in Oak Island teamed up at the end of last week to get a few feathered locals out of the life-threatening cold snap that was sweeping over the area.
With temperatures expected to drop below freezing just in time for Christmas, Jenni and Billy Christenberry started thinking about the group of pelicans hanging out on the docks behind Potter’s Seafood. While pelicans alone are usually a welcome sight around the Yacht Basin, the number of birds sticking around after a cold weather front moves in is not, as it exposes them to increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia.
“The weather has been mildly warm, and we know they should be someplace south by now,” said Sea Biscuit founder Mary Ellen Rogers. “Some of those pelicans who normally fly south didn’t fly away. They can get frostbite on their legs and bills. Sometimes the juveniles don’t leave when it gets cold, and it can kill them.”
On Dec. 20, Jenni Christenberry, knowing the bitter cold forecast that was on the way, reached out to Rogers for some advice on what to do for the pelicans still hanging around Potter’s. Rogers told Jenni that if the birds could be caught, she would house them at Sea Biscuit and keep them safe until the weather warms back up.
“They wanted to make sure the pelicans didn’t get caught in the cold,” Rogers said. “If she could wrangle them up, we could keep them warm with the birds we already have.
“They could just join the party.”
So when the Christenberrys set out to catch as many pelicans as they could last week, they found the going pretty easy at first. By the end of the day on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the couple had managed to corral three of the seven pelicans that were hanging around Potter’s.
“The frostbite doesn’t take long to hit them and it can be lethal,” said Billy Christenberry. “With the cold weather, it’s a unique situation in that temperatures are going to drop very fast. The ones that are here are not going to have a chance to get out of it. For them to be taken into a shelter for this time of year is all we’re trying to do.”
Billy said he and his wife used a bait-and-switch tactic, offering them some food so they’d get close.
“They were literally standing right beside us and we scooped them up as gently as we could,” he said.
Rogers supplied the couple with more crates as they attempted to catch the other four, including one named Nigel who proved to be very elusive – perhaps more wise to the capture efforts. Nigel started showing up at Potter’s four years ago, and is sometimes rewarded – fed – when he’s spending time at the docks.
On Thursday when the Christenberry’s attempted to recreate their bird-catching achievement from the day before, the couple found the remaining pelicans had learned a thing or two from watching their friends get scooped up.
“Not a single one came on the dock,” Jenni Christenberry said. “They’re incredibly smart.”
On Friday, the last day Potter’s was open before Christmas, none of the regulars, including Nigel, was seen. The Christenberry’s hoped they were hunkering down and staying as warm as they could.
“We’ve been catching birds for Mary Ellen for years,” Jenni Christenberry said. “We try not to feed any of them during the year, but Mary has told us we can feed Nigel. He’s been around for a while. We always look out for the pelicans. They’re our buddies.”
That’s why Jenni and Billy were so concerned with their safety last week.
“If it gets cold enough, (their feet) can stick to certain surfaces,” said Jenni. “It’s very dangerous for them.”
Potter’s Seafood owner Royce Potter said birds that show up at his seafood market, which has been in his family for generations, that are injured or in need of care often end up at Sea Biscuit. Potter also said he’s noticed more birds sticking around in recent times – despite colder temperatures.
“We try not to feed them unless we have to,” said Potter. “We don’t want a ‘seagulls in the McDonald’s parking lot-type situation,’ but we work closely with Sea Biscuit. We focus on the ones that are here that can’t take care of themselves.”
Potter said from what he’s seen, it’s the juvenile pelicans that are the ones who have tended to get themselves in harm’s way recently.
“It’s like nobody is teaching them (to leave),” said Potter.
Of the three pelicans the Christenberry’s captured, one named Bandit had been tagged in 2013 and has led quite the life over the past few years. Rogers said Bandit’s tracker showed he usually migrates to Florida for the winter, and sometimes as far as Key West, but for some reason, he hasn’t headed south this year.
“We’ve done this for years with Potters, just not with healthy specimens,” said Rogers. “They’re all beautiful birds. They’re all in great shape, but we just don’t want anything to happen to them.”
When the birds first arrived at Sea Biscuit, Rogers housed them with resident pelicans Tim and Tessa in the 30-foot pen where they could fly and had access to a water pool. Before the temperatures dropped below freezing Rogers and Sea Biscuit volunteers moved all the birds inside a 8x16 room equipped with a heater. Other birds inside away from the elements included the resident owls, a turkey, a great-horned owl, a seagull and Stella, the white egret, among others.
“They don’t like it, but they’re safe,” said Rogers of the Potter’s pelicans. “We shouldn’t have to keep them for more than four or five days, and then we’ll take them back to Potter’s and set them free.”
Hopefully they’ll be back with their pals on the docks at Potter’s soon.