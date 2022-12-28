Potter’s Seafood at the Southport yacht basin and Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter in Oak Island teamed up at the end of last week to get a few feathered locals out of the life-threatening cold snap that was sweeping over the area.

With temperatures expected to drop below freezing just in time for Christmas, Jenni and Billy Christenberry started thinking about the group of pelicans hanging out on the docks behind Potter’s Seafood. While pelicans alone are usually a welcome sight around the Yacht Basin, the number of birds sticking around after a cold weather front moves in is not, as it exposes them to increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia.