Progress Energy Canal crossing

Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation continue doing utility work along N.C. Highway 211 and are prepping to start construction on a new bridge across the Duke Energy canal. 

 

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is continuing its utility work along N.C. Highway 211 and plans to close a Southport road in the coming weeks as the expansion project progresses.

Josh Pratt, an NCDOT resident engineer overseeing project administration of the 211 expansion, said crews are finding and relocating utility lines of various shapes and sizes along the entirety of the road project. Efforts are being made to either move the lines or try to work around them, but Pratt said with the number of utility owners involved the process is taking time to sort out.

