The North Carolina Department of Transportation is continuing its utility work along N.C. Highway 211 and plans to close a Southport road in the coming weeks as the expansion project progresses.
Josh Pratt, an NCDOT resident engineer overseeing project administration of the 211 expansion, said crews are finding and relocating utility lines of various shapes and sizes along the entirety of the road project. Efforts are being made to either move the lines or try to work around them, but Pratt said with the number of utility owners involved the process is taking time to sort out.
“Any time you have utility work and existing utilities in the ground, there are always conflicts to work around,” Pratt said. “That’s expected for a project of this size. Basically, that’s our main operation right now ... the utility work and getting all of those lines relocated. We’ve got a lot of them on the project and many different utility owners.”
Pratt said that a utility line tie-in project will close down Dosher Cutoff for a week, with traffic being rerouted from Highway 87 to 211. An official date for the shutdown has not been set but once one is, Pratt said, the DOT will release a two-week notice to the public. He expects the closure to happen within the month and notice will be provided through the media.
Crews are expected to begin working on structures going over the Duke Energy canal soon, he said, along with a culvert on N.C. 211 east of Midway Road.
“If people notice anything on the side of the road, they’ll see some utility work going on and the structure work over the canal,” Pratt said. “They’ve already got a crane set up over there.
“This time of year there is always the colder weather conditions that prevent earth work, but just from a year - on - year perspective, everything has gone about as expected.”
St. James Councilman David DeLong, who sits on a transportation committee that receives regular updates on the expansion project, said the entrance to the St. James Community Center is expected to be closed for a weekend soon. An exact date hasn’t been announced, DeLong said, but crews plan to install a new pipe underneath the entrance to the community center parking lot. Traffic in and out of the lot will be rerouted down a nearby gravel utility road that the DOT has offered to pave in preparation of the closure.
“It’s just sort of a one-lane dirt road right now,” said DeLong. “We’ll still have access to the road and DOT is supposed to pave it. I think it could be a weekend project because they’re already laying both ends. They have to run a drainage pipe through there, and it’s a pretty good-sized one.”