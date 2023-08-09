Matthew Kirkland

Oak Island Planning Director Matthew Kirkland uses a white board during a July 27 special meeting to outline priorities from the planning board on its efforts to update the town’s table of uses in the UDO. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

Oak Island launched a survey last week in hopes of garnering public feedback on the town’s ongoing efforts to modernize the table of uses and activities within its unified development ordinance (UDO).

Oak Island’s table of uses establishes the rules for what land uses are permitted in each of the town’s zoning jurisdictions. The town has spent much of 2023 looking at ways to infuse recommendations from a comprehensive audit of its UDO by the Cape Fear Council of Governments into a modernized table of uses, and public engagement is another component in that process.

Tags

Recommended for you