Oak Island Planning Director Matthew Kirkland uses a white board during a July 27 special meeting to outline priorities from the planning board on its efforts to update the town’s table of uses in the UDO. (Photo by Eliot Duke)
Oak Island launched a survey last week in hopes of garnering public feedback on the town’s ongoing efforts to modernize the table of uses and activities within its unified development ordinance (UDO).
Oak Island’s table of uses establishes the rules for what land uses are permitted in each of the town’s zoning jurisdictions. The town has spent much of 2023 looking at ways to infuse recommendations from a comprehensive audit of its UDO by the Cape Fear Council of Governments into a modernized table of uses, and public engagement is another component in that process.
“We really just want the opinions of regular, everyday folks,” said Oak Island Communications Director Mike Emory. “The planning board has been working intensively on this project, and basically we just want some basic public input about what you want to see as far as future growth and development of the town.”
Range of residents
The survey will be available on the town’s website, oakislandnc.gov, until Aug. 15 and is a simplified version of the one conducted at the end of 2022 that didn’t quite garner the response officials had hoped.
Oak Island offered a public survey last year seeking input on what people would like to see in a new recreation center. After less than 500 people participated in the survey out of a population of 9,000 residents, Emory said the decision was made to simplify the process.
“You don’t have to be a civil engineer or an expert in municipal planning,” said Emory. “It’s fundamentally a basic, simple survey where we just have an open-ended question of, “What do you want to see, as far as future growth and development of the town?’ That’s it.”
Like most communities, Oak Island has a cluster of citizens who stay engaged in town-related matters, but Emory said the goal of the new survey is to expand the reach and hear from a larger swath of residents.
One of the primary complaints with the 2022 survey was that it didn’t really address people’s concerns and allow residents to express themselves freely.
Up until Aug. 15
“We learned some lessons from the rec survey,” Emory said. “There was some disappointment in the fairly low participation and we wanted to get to everyone. You’re never going to get 100%, but you want to try to reach as many as you can.”
Replacing the 20-question recreation survey is an opportunity for people to offer their opinions without having extensive knowledge about the town’s inner-workings: the latest survey trimmed down the number of questions and is more suited for people who don’t need to have a particular set of expertise.
“What we learned from the recreation center survey is to not complicate things too much,” said Emory. “We don’t need a prerequisite of people being that familiar with the table of uses or the UDO. That’s not their job.
“Their job as residents is to tell us what they would like to see us do with our job. That’s why we made it simple and open-ended. We want to know, “What do you want to see?”
Oak Island’s planning board has scheduled a special meeting Aug. 30 and the preliminary findings from the survey will be part of a full review of the table of uses. Emory said capping structures at three stories and prohibiting fast food restaurants are some of the early resident recommendations.
The questionnaire is available at OakIslandNC.gov/SURVEY until 5 p.m. on Aug. 15 and provides the public with a critical opportunity to direct influence in the expansions, additions and restrictions defined in the UDO, and where they are applied.