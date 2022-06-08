HOLLY SPRINGS — What if … ?
Like the surprise question on a final exam, the question will linger when talking about the game played Saturday evening at Ting Stadium for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state baseball championship
South Rowan rallied from a 5-0 deficit to beat South Brunswick 11-6 in seven innings for the title.
But what if ... ?
“Injuries happen,” South Brunswick coach Mike Anderson said, referring to junior pitcher Banks Hartman. “It’s part of the game. It’s unfortunate for Banks what happened. It happened earlier in the year with Cameron Burgess, and we kind of took a little setback then. We just couldn’t come up with a win today.”
Visiting team South Brunswick led 5-0 entering the bottom of the second inning. But with one out and a runner on first, Hartman hit a batter and Hartman then indicated he had some discomfort in his pitching arm. He was unable to continue. Alex Sanchez, who had pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief in the second game, was called upon to pitch earlier than planned. A passed ball and a groundout led to the Raiders’ first run.
In the next five innings, South Brunswick scored one run; South Rowan, 10.
The Cougars made three errors and the Raiders scored four unearned runs against Sanchez (2.2 innings) and Jordan Daniels (2.0 innings).
The Raiders made two errors and the Cougars scored two unearned runs.
South Rowan had eight hits, four walks and three hit batters. The Raiders stole seven bases.
South Brunswick had 16 hits and one walk. The Cougars stole three bases.
“You hate to lose it, but there are so many teams, so many players and so many coaches who never have this opportunity. And we had it— and were so close,” Anderson said.
The game began perfectly for the Cougars as leadoff batter Aubrey Smith homered to right field against South Rowan senior starter Chandler Oddie. Later in the inning, the Cougars got RBI singles from Banks Hartman and Patrick Boldt in taking a 3-0 lead.
The Cougars added two runs in the second. Walter Jenkins hit an RBI double to right, scoring Smith. Jenkins crossed the plate and put the Cougars ahead 5-0 after Cameron Burgess reached on an error.
After South Rowan scored in the bottom of the second, South Brunswick scored in the third when Jenkins singled to right, scoring Shelton Bocook, who had reached on an error.
Down 6-1, South Rowan scored in the bottom of the third. The Raider run came on a throwing error by the Cougar catcher trying to nab Kane Kepley stealing third. He scored on the error.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Raiders scored four runs and tied the score 6-6. Three of the first four batters in the inning singled, loading the bases with one out. Nathan Chrismon pulled a single through the left side, driving in two runs. Kane Kepley scored on a balk. Chrismon sprinted home on a wild pitch, tying the score.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Raiders scored five runs. They loaded the bases with no outs on a walk, a single to right and an infield single. A run scored a wild pitch. Colton Fisher singled to center, bringing in two more runs. Fisher and Kane Kepley scored on a two-out fielding error by the Cougars, giving the Raiders an 11-6 lead.
Cole Thomas, a junior, came in to relieve Oddie to start the sixth and allowed no runs in the final two innings. He gave up two hits and struck out two Cougars.
South Rowan won the program’s first regional championship and first state championship. The Raiders were 30-6 and won the South Piedmont 3A Conference with a record of 13-1. Senior J.D. James was selected as the 2022 3A baseball championship series Most Valuable Player. He was 6 for 10 and scored two runs in three games.
Team statistics
For South Brunswick, Walker Jenkins was 7 for 12 with a double and three RBIs. He scored four runs. Jaylend Clemmons was 5 for 10 with a triple and two RBIs. Aubrey Smith was 4 for 11 with a double and a home run. Luke Dilgard was 4 for 9 with a double. Banks Hartman was 3 for 7 with two RBIs. Patrick Boldt was 3 for 10 with two RBIs.
Anderson, in his 10th season as head coach at South, stressed the players had accomplished much of which to be proud. South Brunswick finished the season 25-5. The Cougars won their first Mideastern 3A/4A Conference championship with a record of 11-3. They won the program’s second regional championship, appearing in the state championship series for the first time since winning the 2A state championship in 1988.
“That’s the message,” Anderson said. “Since 1988, look at all those years that teams, players, coaches never had the opportunity that our guys have had. So to work hard to get to this point deserves a tremendous pat on their back of what they’ve been able to accomplish this season.”
Team roster
Jaden Marvin, Luke Dilgard, Aubrey Smith, Walker Jenkins, Banks Hartman, Jaylend Clemmons, Will Lamiman, Dow Pender, Patrick Boldt, Gage Sessoms, Jordan Daniels, Jameson Prince, Cameron Burgess, Alex Sanchez, Shelton Bocook, Landon Lynch. Bench personnel: Nate Parker, Kayla Fields, Gary Cavender. Assistant coaches: Chris Sotriffer, Mark Youmans, Brian Timmes and Chad Staradumsky.
Head coach: Mike Anderson.