Judy Gordon walked alone through John N. Smith Cemetery on a cold Monday morning recently, picking up little pieces of trash.
Gordon’s continued commitment to preserving Southport’s historic African-American cemetery often takes place behind the scenes. She has spent countless hours over the years tracking down long lost relatives of the many people who were laid to rest at the site since its first recorded burial in 1874. As chairman of the John N. Smith Cemetery Restoration and Preservation Inc. board, Gordon has dedicated her time to ensuring a piece of Southport’s history is not forgotten.
“This is my family and the people I grew up with,” Gordon said. “We were taught to respect the cemetery in our younger days, and to respect the memory and what they all contributed to our town.
“What they contributed to our lives is even more important.”
‘Working on capturing that history’
Gordon’s stewardship of the cemetery started in 2011. Volunteers and additional support from city officials helped get the cemetery to where it is today: a sprawling and manicured three-acre plot of land on East Leonard Street where more than 1,500 people from Southport’s past now are buried. Gordon said another 1,000 unmarked graves were discovered at the site using ground penetrating radar.
Had the community not made it a point to preserve the cemetery, Gordon feared the lives of those buried there and their stories would disappear forever.
“We can just dump them out and go on about our way and nobody would think about what they did to get us where we are,” said Gordon. “It’s important to remember what they did to get us to where we are. We’re working on the history of everybody out here as much as we can, as well as preserving the place. We’re working on capturing that history of who’s here and what they did.”
The Southport Board of Aldermen recognized the cemetery’s historical significance at its February monthly meeting, and offered a gesture that would showcase the city’s ongoing efforts to preserve such an important piece of its past. On Feb. 10 aldermen approved the purchase of a bronze plaque that will go up outside the main entrance of the cemetery and welcome visitors with a brief overview of the site’s rich journey.
“We’ve been working on this particular cemetery since 2011,” Gordon said. “It’s good to see that taking care of cemeteries is part of the city’s plans. As we grow older, we may not have relatives here to take care of all of our cemeteries. It’s good that the city is taking that into account that there will need to be some perpetual care.”
Gordon learned of the city’s plans at the aldermen meeting and admitted to not knowing anything about the announcement.
“I was surprised,” said Gordon. “I really was. Living here all my life and the few of us that are left that have knowledge of the people is one thing, but having the city support what we’re doing and what it stands for, it’s Southport’s history. It’s not just African-American history, it’s Southport’s history. For the city to say it wants to preserve that is uplifting.”
Telling stories will be a challenge
The plaque unveiling is scheduled for April 23 and will be the latest addition to the cemetery. The John N. Smith Cemetery organization recently purchased a bulletin board for the entrance, as well as 10 plaques that will be placed throughout the site. Three of the plaques will highlight educators, business owners and veterans with the other seven focused on individuals who made an impact in Southport.
“We would like to have even more so we could tell more stories of the people who are out here,” Gordon said. “If there is nobody to call attention to it, we could leave it here. We want to call attention to a part of Southport’s history that we need to preserve. That’s where we come in. We have to let the city know that this is as important to Southport as any other part of the city.”
The biggest project ahead of the cemetery, Gordon said, is identifying as many of the unmarked graves as possible. When ground radar found more than 1,000 such graves throughout the property, Gordon realized there were a lot more stories to tell. Being able to tell these stories, however, will be a challenge.
“That is a huge undertaking,” said Gordon. “We had the [radar] survey, but to be able to go and mark each one, that’s a huge undertaking. I’m not sure how we’re going to go about doing that. The ground penetrating radar showed us on the map where they are, but to be able to go back and pinpoint it specifically and mark each one will be a project.”
Efforts also continue to learn more about the man the cemetery is named after: John N. Smith. Gordon said the commonality of the name “John Smith” has made tracing his past difficult, and more modern methods such as DNA identifying websites may be needed. Smith’s grave stone appears newer than other ones in the cemetery, leading Gordon to think a family member placed it there at some point.
“He was the first one buried here before it was a graveyard,” Gordon said. “I don’t think it’s the original marking. We believe a family member put it there, but we can’t figure out which family he is related to. The marker isn’t as old as his grave. We clean the stones up, but we can’t connect him with anybody to find out more about him without any other identifying points.”
Historic preservation
On Aug. 9, 2021, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources included the cemetery as one of eight sites added to the National Register of Historic Places in the state.
“This is an important part of our history,” Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said when introducing the plaque discussion to the board of aldermen on Feb. 10. “It is a very spiritual and soulful place. I feel like the board, by appropriating this money for this plaque, we are doing what we said we would do in terms of historic preservation for our community.”
Aldermen unanimously approved the purchase of the plaque for $1,581.
Gordon herself shies away from any credit for preserving the cemetery, instead calling attention to all of the volunteers who help pick up trash and selflessly give their time.
“That’s what has this place looking as good as it does,” said Gordon. “We have so many volunteers from all over the city and that in itself has brought people together who wouldn’t otherwise be together.”