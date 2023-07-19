Oak Island’s first ever Tide Sit-in made a splash – or splashes – Sunday afternoon along the shore at Middleton Avenue beach access.
The inaugural event attracted 165 participants and raised more than $2,500 for the Oak Island and Caswell Beach turtle programs. People of all ages formed a line with their beach chairs in the sand at the water’s edge and tried to be the last one sitting as the incoming tide washed away the competition. The sit-in started at 4 p.m. and ended around 6:30 p.m.
Having fun for a good cause
To enter the event participants made a donation (amount of their choice), with all proceeds supporting the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program and the Caswell Beach Turtle Watch.
With the tide level reaching its high, only two contestants remained, one who came expecting to be disqualified and the other who didn’t know he was even in the contest.
Island residents Amy Wolff and David Brazon shared the title of “Sit-in Winner” and both came away happy to have participated in a community event for a good cause.
“I think it was awesome,” said Wolff, who garnered attention for her oversized red beach chair that almost seemed destined at first to go airborne with the first heavy gust of wind.
She admitted she was worried a little bit near the end of the contest when the waves were really starting to come in harder and said after the event she had rows of bruises on her arms from where her chair was rocking back and forth.
The big red chair held up pretty good but, she said, “It definitely wasn’t made for water.” Wolff got the chair as a Christmas gift in 2022 and decided to break it out for the sit-in, hoping to make people laugh at its absurdity. She didn’t expect event organizer Katie Dorsett-Dye to even allow the chair in the competition, and said she’s more than ready to bring it back next year.
“I finally got to use it,” laughed Wolff. “I’m kind of thinking they’ll probably have some rules next year, but we’ll see. I just love silly things and had a blast with it.”
Brazon showed up at the sit-in with his wife and mother-in-law with few details about what was happening. Going with the flow, Brazon went to the shore, set up his chair and settled in for a nap. By the time we woke up, only 20 chairs remained. He took it from there and actually came home with the trophy, which was a miniature chair his family plans to put to good use: Brazon and his wife, Jennifer, are expecting a child in November.
“I had no idea I was participating in anything,” Brazon said. “I took a nap. That was my strategy. It was cool to see everybody coming together to help a good cause. It was fun seeing people cheering everyone on and having a blast. I got the trophy because (Wolff) already had enough chair. I won the chair my kid is going to sit on.”
A great turnout for the first time
Turnout for Oak Island’s first tide sit-in surpassed Dorsett-Dye’s wildest expectations. She came up with the idea after seeing a similar event in Sunset Beach and felt it could succeed in Oak Island. Dorsett-Dye thought about organizing the sit-in for a few weeks before finally deciding to dive in headfirst.
“I did not expect this,” said Dorsett-Dye. “I was literally just sitting on the beach one day and then this happened (in Sunset Beach). I thought it made perfect sense for Oak Island.”
Dorsett-Dye says wants to bring the event back next year, even bigger and better with hopes of offering more things in conjunction with the sit-in.
Oak Island Mayor Liz White didn’t miss the chance to turn out for a community event that supported a good cause, although she tempered her chances of actually winning.
“I think it’s great when the community comes out and does something fun,” White said. “This is not my sport. I’m just here to be among Oak Islanders and have a good time.”
Oak Island resident Jennifer Grossman started off the competition unsure if Wolff’s big red gamble would pay off, but she was completely behind supporting the local turtle population.
“It’s awesome,” said Grossman. “It’s a great cause and is another excuse to bring out the big red chair and enjoy the beautiful island.”
Scott Anderson and his sister, Summer Parris, came to the island from Charlotte for a family vacation and jumped at the chance to participate together in the sit-in. The family shares a love for turtles and wanted to support the two local nonprofits dedicated to their preservation and protection.
“We’ve got our little ones with us and they love the turtles,” Anderson said near the beginning of the event. “We’re in it to win it.”
Parris’ nine-year-old daughter, Josie, came into the challenge undaunted and determined to show that size didn’t matter.
“I’m really excited because I love the turtles,” said Josie Parris. “I really want to come back and see the babies. My size is not a disadvantage at all. I plan to make it.”
“I think it’s amazing that we’ve had this kind of support for the first sit-in,” Suzan Bell, co-coordinator of the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection program. “It just shows that Oak Island cares about our community. I think it’s wonderful that Katie decided to choose our program to donate some of the proceeds to. I’m very excited that this many people came out and wanted to participate.”
Nonprofits rely on public support and fundraisers, and the sit-in turned out to be a welcome surprise that will help endangered and protected turtles.
“I’m surprised,” said Teresa Putnam, co-coordinator for the Caswell Beach Turtle Watch. “A lot of people love the turtles and they’re getting together to have a good time. We’re very appreciative of the donations.
I didn’t know what to expect for the first one, so this is a good turn out.”