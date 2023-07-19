Oak Island’s first ever Tide Sit-in made a splash – or splashes – Sunday afternoon along the shore at Middleton Avenue beach access.

The inaugural event attracted 165 participants and raised more than $2,500 for the Oak Island and Caswell Beach turtle programs. People of all ages formed a line with their beach chairs in the sand at the water’s edge and tried to be the last one sitting as the incoming tide washed away the competition. The sit-in started at 4 p.m. and ended around 6:30 p.m. 

