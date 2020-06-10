Six members of the Southport Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19.
The members who tested positive are quarantined and doing well, said Fire Chief Charles Drew on Tuesday. All other members who were on shift, rode in an apparatus with, or were within six feet of any of the positive cases for more than 15 minutes were taken off shifts and told to get tested.
Of the six cases, three are full-time members and three are volunteers. There are between 90 to 100 members in the department.
The outbreak appears to be controlled as of Tuesday. Twenty members had received negative tests, including Drew, who said he was not a potential exposure. Two more members were planning to receive tests Tuesday as a precautionary measure.
Out of eight department members who were together on a fishing expedition Saturday, May 30, five of them tested positive. The following Wednesday, June 3, Drew received notification from Brunswick County Health Services of an EMS volunteer who was also on the trip testing positive for the virus.
Initially, the department believed the source of exposure was a potential COVID-19 patient the EMS volunteer had transported by ambulance as part of her full-time job; however, it was later revealed that the patient tested negative for the virus.
“We don’t know exactly where it came from,” Drew said.
The EMS member’s boyfriend, who is a volunteer firefighter/EMT, was taken off shift when the notification came in and sent for a rapid test, which came back positive.
Although staffing in the department is now at a minimum, Drew assures both Caswell Beach and Southport are covered 24 hours a day and there has been no interruption in services.
Drew is now mandating, rather than encouraging, wearing masks while on duty. Temperatures are taken and recorded every six hours, and all surfaces and apparatus are sanitized hourly or after each use.
“I don’t want the public thinking that we don’t have coverage or that we’re not being safe because we are,” Drew said.
The fire department headquarters has been closed to the public since March 23, along with all other city buildings.