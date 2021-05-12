The Southport Board of Aldermen during unanimously agreed a May 7 budget workshop that spending on street repairs and paving is the most urgent need in the upcoming fiscal budget year.
The list of capital spending projects totaled about $1.7 million, $500,000 of which will be reimbursed by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for repairs due to damages from Hurricane Isaias early last August.
As a result, total capital project outlay by the city will be $1.2 million, according to City Manager Gordon Hargrove. “The good news is that we can undertake those projects without having to raise property taxes,” Hargrove said. “They can be paid for out of our existing fund balance and still leave us with a 36-percent balance.” North Carolina’s Local Government Commission (LGC) requires coastal communities maintain a minimum 30-percent fund-to-expenditure balance to cover unplanned and expenditures not budgeted, such as recovery from hurricanes.
Capital expenditures
Capital projects discussed and approved by Aldermen, many of which are “shovel ready” and have had preliminary planning and engineering work completed, include:
n Repairing and supporting the roadway and sidewalk on East Bay Street. The city will initially pay for this work but will be reimbursed by FEMA since the damage resulted from Hurricane Isaias.
n Controlling erosion to the embankment on Brunswick Street at the Yacht Basin. Hargrove called this is a high priority item because, “If another bad storm comes along, we’re going to completely lose that portion of Brunswick Street.”
n Repairing and repaving streets throughout the city. This will be the beginning of a multi-year, multimillion dollar process to fix the ailing street infrastructure across Southport, according to Hargrove. He also emphasized this work is separate from the reconstruction of North Howe Street currently in progress due to replacement of a sewer main along that street.
n Completing the North Howe Street sidewalk project, which will focus on upgrading the intersection and installing crosswalks at North Howe and 9th Streets.
n Repairing the hurricane-damaged pier at Kingsley Park which is another expenditure to be reimbursed by FEMA.
n Providing seed money for initiating a stormwater control system. The 2021-2022 funding request of $100,000 will be used to begin the planning process. Hargrove estimates that cost for a full stormwater system for Southport could be around $5 million.
n Improving the pedestrian corridor at the Yacht Basin. A public hearing will be set to hear public comment on plans developed by the Yacht Basin District ad hoc committee appointed by Mayor Hatem.
n Constructing a Kayak launch and walkway near the old Southport wastewater treatment plant. Southport Marina has previously committed to paying for a portion of this project.
n Residing City Hall. Current siding on the building, at the corner of North Howe and 11th Streets, is badly peeling and in need of replacement, according to Hargrove.
Operating budget weighed
Following discussion of capital projects, board members turned their attention to the proposed city operating budget for 2021-2022. Southport Director of Finance Melanie Trexler walked the board through the current draft budget that evolved from the initial budget workshop in April. At that time, city department heads presented their goals and budgetary needs for the upcoming fiscal year to the Board of Aldermen for consideration.
“This budget does much good. It positions Southport to be all we can be as we move forward into the future,” Hargrove commented. “I think as we continue to craft our vision - forge our vision - for Southport and develop a strategic plan for that, it will serve the community well.”
As the proposed operating budget now stands, it tops out at about $24.9 million. Hargrove and the aldermen agreed that another workshop would not be necessary, as everyone on the board agreed the current draft is good as is. Prior to final adoption, the budget needs to be submitted to the LGC for review by May 17.
A public hearing must also be scheduled to elicit public comment on the proposed budget, which will happen at the June Board of Aldermen monthly meeting. The proposed budget will be available for public review at City Hall, at the Harper Public Library and online, according to Trexler.
“The budget process is a huge undertaking,” said Hatem. “We have to make sure departments have the equipment, the supplies, the staff to achieve the goals they need to accomplish.”
Water reserve
During the budget workshop, Hargrove reported that he had begun negotiating with the county regarding increasing Southport’s state-required water reserve allotment. He noted this issue, which he discussed at the previous budget workshop, has figured into the budget development process. The allotment - 230,000 gallons - is not required to be in storage in the city’s water system, but it must be available. If a municipality falls below the reserve allotment, the state stipulates that no more new water connections can be made, thus stifling new development.
Since the city purchases its water from Brunswick County Utilities, the county will guarantee the availability of that reserve allotment, which the city pays for up front. Hargrove said county utility administrators are agreeable to Southport’s purchasing 50-percent of the allotment of 115,000 gallons now for approximately $600,000, and the remaining 50-percent in 36 months. The final cost will be contingent on the producer price index which is what it costs the county to produce that water.