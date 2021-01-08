In adherence with state guidelines, Novant Health, Dosher Memorial Hospital and Brunswick County Health Services are encouraging community members, ages 75 and older, who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to sign up for a MyChart account.
Community members eligible at this time for a vaccination will be notified through their MyChart account, through which they can then schedule their vaccination appointment. Recipients do not need to be affiliated with a specific healthcare system to sign up for MyChart or to receive a vaccination.
Due to limited vaccine availability, vaccinations will be by appointment only and at a centralized location in Brunswick County.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit NovantHealth.org/CovidVaccine.
For more information on Dosher’s patient and community information regarding COVID-19, go to Dosher.org/COVID.