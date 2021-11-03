Brunswick County emergency management officials called for reinforcements Monday afternoon and commissioners obliged.
County EMS Director Edward Conrow asked the board of commissioners for permission to expand ambulance coverage by adding eight new positions and two new peak load EMS units. Citing a steady rise in calls and the constant rate of growth throughout the area, Conrow said the additions will help his department keep up with ever-changing times.
“We are seeing a 14% increase in calls which correlates to about 3,000 additional calls a year,” Conrow said. “The growth in the county continues throughout the south end and the north end. With not only the growth of our residential population but we see a continued increase in visitors. We’re seeing an increase where visitors are now working remotely from home and staying here longer and the season gets here earlier, and it’s definitely impacting our call lines.”
Commissioners unanimously approved the request 5-0.
Conroy said the goal is to have the new additions in place by next tourist season, but a nationwide staffing shortage won’t make the task any easier. Brunswick County EMS needed six employees before the request and now must find a way to fill eight additional positions.
Commissioner Pat Sykes pointed out the mathematical challenge and asked if adding just four new employees would be the best option for now.
“Since you’re having trouble filling these positions, how are you going to fill eight more?” asked Sykes.
David McIntire, deputy director of emergency management, said the county plans on picking up the pace in its recruitment efforts: reaching out to community colleges; going outside the area; and highlighting the county’s compensation package.
“We’re going to get out and show people what we can provide them,” McIntire said. “It’s going to be a recruitment process.”
Conrow said the county is placing an emphasis on not just bringing people to the county but finding ways to keep them here, and that starts with the recruitment component.
“We want to streamline the hiring process,” said Conrow. “We’re trying to do everything we can to streamline that process. We’ve had success recruiting from outside the area. People are coming here and they’re staying here. We’re trying to hire people who will stay.”
Brunswick County EMS reported an average response time of just under 11 minutes for the month of October. McIntire said the department receives an average of 66 calls in a 24-hour period, with calls some days reaching into the low 80s.
Commissioners commended the department’s response time, especially when it’s already short-handed and serves a mostly rural community.
“That’s pretty remarkable,” Commissioner Marty Cooke said. “When I lived in Charleston some years ago, their response time was eight minutes. You’re doing it in 10 and you’re in a rural area. That’s saying a heckuva lot. That’s a good response. “
Board Chairman Randy Thompson said Brunswick County’s response times stack up favorably to other municipalities.
“I just had a discussion yesterday with a county about our size and their numbers are dramatically higher than what we’re showing,” said Thompson. “This is an excellent response time for a county our size.”
Cooke said growth in the area becomes more visible by the day and he credited the EMS staff with thinking ahead and planning for the future. Even with a short staff, Cooke said the department continued to provide quality service the public expects.
“This is a great asset to the county,” Cooke said. “I’ve noticed myself the traffic has increased. It’s obvious people are here longer and this is an indication of the growth of the county.
“You’ve been proactive,” Cooke continued. “You had a situation where nationwide you have a worker shortage … but there has been no gaps in coverage whatsoever. In fact you have exemplary response perspectives. What you’re looking for is a long-term solution by bringing in additional assets to where you can continue to grow the way the population is doing. It’s not like you’re coming to us being reactive saying you can’t do this. You’re carrying the load and doing everything above and beyond what is expected.”
Commissioner Frank Williams echoed his counterpart’s point, saying the department is doing a good job recognizing a future need and addressing it before the situation becomes problematic.
“I appreciate you guys getting ahead of the curve on this,” said Williams. “You talk about our response times and I’m glad you’re addressing this before those numbers get to where some less responsive jurisdictions are. You’re not letting this get out of control.
Williams added that the department is identifying an emerging trend and that he thinks this certainly is a need.
“The growth is not going to stop any time soon” Williams said. “I think public safety is the number one function of government.”
Conrow said plans to restructure the department are underway in an effort to maximize staff and the ability to provide service. Funding for the expansion will come from three different sources.