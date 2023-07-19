Fish advisory

This map shows the areas where the fish advisory is in place for the Cape Fear River.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is recommending limits on consumption of certain freshwater fish from the middle and lower Cape Fear River.

The advisory was issued based on concerns about exposure to perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) found in fish sampled from that area. PFOS is part of a group of chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are often called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the environment.

