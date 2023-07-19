The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is recommending limits on consumption of certain freshwater fish from the middle and lower Cape Fear River.
The advisory was issued based on concerns about exposure to perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) found in fish sampled from that area. PFOS is part of a group of chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are often called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the environment.
The recommendations are based on newly available data and new information from the United States Environmental Protection Agency. Many states provide recommendations to limit or avoid eating certain fish due to PFAS.
Fish advisories are issued to help people weigh for themselves the value of eating fish with the risks of pollutants fish absorb from their environment. Fish are an important source of nutrition and a source for lean, high-quality protein, as well as healthy fats, vitamins and minerals. Some benefits include supporting brain development in children and improved heart health.
PFAS are an emerging public health concern with multiple potential sources of exposure, including contaminated drinking water and food, indoor dust, some consumer products and workplaces. Exposure to PFAS from fish may be higher among communities that catch and eat fish frequently.
Studies have linked PFAS to several health effects, particularly after long-term exposure, including: negative effects on growth, learning and behavior in children; reduced chances of getting pregnant; impaired thyroid function; increased cholesterol levels; decreased immune system response; and increased risk of certain types of cancer, including testicular and kidney cancer. Women of childbearing age, pregnant women, nursing mothers and children may be more sensitive to health effects from PFAS exposure, the county said.
“Studies have documented the many benefits of eating fish,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, state health director and NCDHHS chief medical officer, in a press release issued by Brunswick County. “We want residents to have these recommendations so they can make informed decisions about fish consumption, particularly if they regularly catch and eat fish from this part of the Cape Fear River.”