Plans have been underway for more than three years to turn Southport’s Taylor Field into Taylor Field Park, and those efforts are coming to fruition at the end of Nash Street.
With all of the materials that are needed to complete Phase 1 of the project on site and ready to go, Taylor Field Park is expected to open to the public before Thanksgiving. The original plan was to have the park open in September, but shipment of materials has pushed the construction and opening back.
“The good news is all of the supplies are in and we’re not dependent on waiting for something to come across the United States,” said Southport Parks & Recreation Director Heather Hemphill. “We’re not far now.”
Public helped with plans
“This is a long time in the making,” said Hemphill of the park coming to fruition.
Southport received the 4.72-acre tract of land in September 2017 as a donation from the Harper family. The city applied for a state-funded parks and recreation trust fund (PARTF) grant in 2020 to help fund its master plan for the site and were approved in 2021. The project went out to bid earlier this year and was awarded to MGK Construction for $398,000.
The master plan included an accessible .45 miles of paved walking trail, a picnic pavilion, restrooms, six exercise/fitness stations, a pair of dog parks, parking, improved lighting and landscaping and a multi-use open space.
“All of the utilities are in,” Hemphill said. “We have power. They’re saying we should have it up and running the week before Thanksgiving.”
McGill & Associates prepared the park’s master plan, receiving input from more than 350 participants in an online survey that was conducted to gauge what amenities the pubic would like to have at the site. Future plans also featured access to Bonnet’s Creek, Old Smithville Burying Ground and Old Brunswick County Jail, with a plan to eventually connect to Lowe-White Memorial Park and Kingsley Park.
“That’s the goal … to have the inter-connectivity, where you can start on Leonard Street and technically end up at the waterfront,” said Hemphill. “We held two public meetings and people gave us a good idea of what they wanted at the park. McGill & Associates took that information and came in and looked at the survey and looked at the land and figured out what they could do.”
Concrete for the parking lot, picnic shelter, restrooms and walking trail is expected to be poured this week. There are two separate dog areas, one for small dogs and one for larger breeds. The city has had to wait on a double gate to arrive in order to have the pens riding lawnmower-accessible. Six exercise stations will be placed at various spots along the walking trail, with different pieces of equipment at each stop.
“A lot of people are chomping at the bit to get that dog park open,” Hemphill said. “We also have to put in the doggie water fountains.”
Hemphill said what will be the park soon has for a long time been an open field that was mainly used for overflow parking during city events. Decades ago it was where kids played baseball and Southport High School also used it as an athletic field. She said a minor league stadium was built at the field for the film “Summer Catch.”
Once the initial phase for Taylor Field Park is finished, Hemphill said she would like to pursue building an inclusive playground that would be accessible for people with disabilities. An inclusive playground would replace mulch with more of a rubberized material that is more accommodating to wheelchairs while also including activities for the hearing and visually impaired.
“There are parents who have disabilities but their children do not,” said Hemphill. “We’d have swings that you could actually pull a wheelchair up to. Some parents have never been able to do that before, so that’s what I mean by an inclusive playground.”
PARFT is a government organization that provides dollar-for-dollar matching grants to local governments for parks and recreation projects. The city matched the PARTF grant using the value of the donated property.