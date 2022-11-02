Plans have been underway for more than three years to turn Southport’s Taylor Field into Taylor Field Park, and those efforts are coming to fruition at the end of Nash Street.

With all of the materials that are needed to complete Phase 1 of the project on site and ready to go, Taylor Field Park is expected to open to the public before Thanksgiving. The original plan was to have the park open in September, but shipment of materials has pushed the construction and opening back.