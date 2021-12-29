Southport residents can expect to pay a higher water bill in 2022.
The city’s water rate could jump by as much as 40% in the coming year as Southport dives into a major construction project. As part of its agreement with Brunswick County, Southport has to fund a $30-million expansion to the county’s water treatment facility, and the current rate isn’t enough to pay off the loan. The city is borrowing the money through a state revolving loan that requires final approval from the Local Government Commission (LGC).
“We have to show that the revenue that we’re going to be collecting, using our rate structure, is going to cover that debt service,” Melanie Trexler, the city’s finance director, said during a Dec. 22 city rate committee meeting. “With an increase of $30-million our current rate structure was not going to cover it. We have to show the LGC that we can pay for it. We can’t go in there with the current rate structure and come out with $30 million.”
Trexler said the city already should be paying the debt service for the loan by now, as the dollar amount stood at $26 million a few years ago. With the project only getting more expensive as time goes by, Southport is falling further behind.
“We have a shortfall of $600,000 annually,” said Trexler. “We can’t sustain that. There is a lot of infrastructure Southport is going to have to pay for.
“We’re at the point that we’ve got to have the money there to start construction, hopefully by mid-year next year.”
One study suggested changing the base rate from 3,000 gallons to 1,000 gallons. Trexler said the county raised its rate by $2.36 per 1,000 gallons and the average household uses 2,600 gallons of water a month. The 40% increase allows the city to cover the debt service on the loan and build up a $250,000 reserve fund.
“We had to talk about what we needed to do,” Trexler said. “No matter what, in six months time we’re looking at having to have more revenue from our water and sewer to cover this.”
Southport Aldermen Karen Mosteller said the city is unique in that it has a lot of second home residents who present a different set of challenges.
“We have to come up with revenue no matter what,” said Mosteller. “We worked with the school of government and part of the uniqueness of Southport is we have second home people who come and go, and all that infrastructure has to be there for them. We had to make sure we were capturing enough revenue to keep the system going. The 1,000 gallons will hopefully keep us whole in that respect.”
The finance department has scheduled another meeting for Wednesday, December 29, to discuss the water and sewer rates to be able to present information to the Board of Aldermen in January.