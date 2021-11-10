Southport Post Office annex under construction

COVID-19 simply has exasperated an already challenging situation for post offices.
As the demand for online shopping grew, so did the volume circulating through local post offices. When the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in people being in their homes more than they possibly ever had been, the number of items going in and out of post offices exploded. In Southport, it proved no different.
The local office on Nash Street delivers 6,000 packages a day on average, and the numbers aren’t showing any signs of slowing.
“We’ve grown tremendously,” said Lamar Brown, postmaster of the Southport Post Office. “Where a lot of snowbirds used to come and rent, stay down for the summer, a couple weeks here and there, now they are coming to stay. I always say that it seems like now they found us. St. James is like its own city. Oak Island is the same way. We (also) serve Boiling Springs, Caswell Beach. It’s a lot.”
Help is on the way for Brown and his staff. A new carrier annex is under construction on N.C. 211 across from Sacred Heart Catholic Church that is expected to alleviate much of the congestion inside the Nash Street facility and the annex on Long Beach Road. Construction crews broke ground in August with the project expected to take nine months, but Brown said a year probably is more realistic.
“It’s going to be big enough to house all the carriers here and all the carriers on Long Beach Road,” said Brown. “It’s a much bigger building than we have here.
“They’re making pretty good progress over there.”
From a customer’s perspective, Brown said not much will change, as post office boxes and the service window will remain in the Nash Street facility. From the employee perspective, however, the change is most welcome.
“I love it,” Brown said. “We need the space. That’s one of the things our post office really needed. It’s not just us - postal constraints are an issue everywhere.”
Brown added that the postal service in the area has grown. People who didn’t mail things started mailing during the pandemic, and there’s the number of people online shopping.
“The new hub will collect everything, but there won’t be any window service over there,” said Brown. “If you want to mail packages and things like that, you still have to come here. ”