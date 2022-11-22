Federal officials recently announced the opening of 1.7-million acres of Atlantic Ocean offshore areas for potential wind energy generation. The eight areas are located 19 to 77 nautical miles from the coasts of North Carolina, Virginia and Delaware.
These new areas join the 3.9-million acres previously opened for consideration in the Atlantic. That region includes Carolina Long Bay, a 110,000-acre area offshore from Brunswick County that two companies, including Duke Energy, are leasing. Detailed studies and feedback likely spanning years will be required before any construction take place.
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) stated that the opening the new areas represents another step toward increasing the use of renewable energy sources.
“As BOEM moves forward to identify wind energy areas in the central Atlantic, we continue to prioritize a robust and transparent process, including early engagement with tribal governments, state and federal agencies and ocean users,” said BOEM Director Amanda Lefton in a prepared statement. “We want to gather as much information and traditional knowledge as possible to help us identify Wind Energy Areas – the offshore areas that are most suitable for commercial wind energy activities while having the fewest apparent environmental and user conflicts.”
Ocean and wind energy advocate Oceana reacted to the news with optimism.
“Today’s announcement lays the groundwork for additional offshore wind development in the Atlantic, which will help lower energy costs, create jobs, and fight climate change,” said Randy Sturgill, Oceana regional representative. “Unlike dirty and dangerous offshore drilling that pollutes our waters, worsens the climate crisis and harms frontline communities, offshore wind can support a just and equitable transition away from the fossil fuels that are driving the climate crisis.”
The final lease areas may be further modified after incorporating feedback from government agencies, ocean users, and stakeholders. BOEM is seeking comment on potential conflicts with the draft areas, including with a potential U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) fairway for transiting vessels, commercial fishing, a NASA danger zone, and marine habitat areas.
BOEM stated it intends to further explore these areas with the Department of Defense, USCG, NASA, and other ocean users, such as the fishing industry, to collect additional information that should be considered before finalizing the lease areas.
To comment on the draft areas, visit regulations.gov and view the docket (number BOEM-2022-0072). BOEM will accept comments through 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 16.