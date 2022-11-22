Federal officials recently announced the opening of 1.7-million acres of Atlantic Ocean offshore areas for potential wind energy generation. The eight areas are located 19 to 77 nautical miles from the coasts of North Carolina, Virginia and Delaware.

These new areas join the 3.9-million acres previously opened for consideration in the Atlantic. That region includes Carolina Long Bay, a 110,000-acre area offshore from Brunswick County that two companies, including Duke Energy, are leasing. Detailed studies and feedback likely spanning years will be required before any construction take place.