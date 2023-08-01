Oak Island Town Council discussed hiring an outside firm to get the ball rolling on the new recreation center project that .
At the July town council meeting, Town Manager David Kelly raised the possibility of using a professional firm to handle “some of the tasks to get us to design, permitting, administration and construction” of a new recreation center. Efforts to move the forward on a facility have been slow going in recent years, but Kelly pointed to the skate park as an example of that approach working well for the community.
“It was a smaller scale project, but still the same concept,” Kelly said. “It kept everyone involved and it kept council involved all the way through the construction process.”
Town staff has spent the past several months contacting and researching other municipalities across the state that have taken on similar projects, and Kelly said council has two choices: staff can continue to work through the in-depth process; or the town can hire a professional firm.
"There is still a lot to be determined about which way council would like to proceed," said Kelly.
proceed,” said Kelly. “Public involvement is our main priority and to make sure all needs are looked at for both younger and older generations for years to come. This is a large project which will have many moving parts and decisions to be made, and it needs to be evaluated thoroughly by this council.”
Councilmember Bill Craft called the discussion “a positive step forward,” and said that while the skate park project took some time to finish, the town completed it. Council has discussed a rec center expansion off and on for a couple years, but Kelly said a project of that scale requires involvement on a daily basis.
“There are professionals out there who can look at things and give numbers to council when they’re at the podium,” Kelly said. “They would be here and have a point of contact. We’d work it out with them, just like we did the skateboard park. It is a time consuming process and I know people want to get it done.”
Councilmember John Bach expressed frustration at the lack of progress that’s been made on the rec center and said that while the proposal isn’t considered “atypical project management,” he would support staff’s efforts.
“I think it’s been incredibly frustrating that we just have not made any progress,” said Bach. “I think that’s a collective sentiment up here. We have tried mightily but not progressed. ... I’m willing to accept any kind of movement at this point. If we’re going to move forward by outsourcing it, OK.”
Regardless of what council decides, Bach said even the best estimates put a new recreation center opening a couple of years away. Council still has decide exactly what type of building it wants, if it will be one or two floors, and whether it would mirror the current facility or serve a separate distinct purpose.
“You’ve still got some questions and stuff that needs to be gone around and weighed out and answered,” Kelly said. “This is by no means trying to take council out of any kind of thing. Council would be the one who says we agree with whatever is proposed. It is something to get things going if we can’t get going ourselves.”
A town survey conducted at the end of 2022 found the top five most requested programs and facilities were a pool, swimming, fitness classes, walking and exercise. One rendering of a possible expansion depicted a new one-story, 6,500-square-foot facility with a gymnasium and basketball court attached to the current recreation center.
Kelly said he plans to continue researching options for council and would like to bring something for the board to consider in September.