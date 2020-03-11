It’s been a week since residents voted and workers closed the polls, and the primary election is not over in Brunswick County – or in the state. Depending upon the official canvass Friday, officials said the results of a couple of elections could change or there could be recounts.
Local close call
In Brunswick County, unofficial totals from March 3 put David Robinson ahead of incumbent Catherine Cooke 7,083 to 6,969 for the Republican nomination in District 2 Board of Education. With only 144 votes difference between the 14,052 cast, that’s a margin of 0.81%, well within the 1% that allows a candidate to ask for a recount.
There’s another factor that could make even more difference.
Sara Knotts, director of the Board of Elections, said there were 584 provisional ballots and 60 absentee ballots left to count. Provisional ballots include those cast by voters who show up at the wrong precinct, or whose registration isn’t properly reflected on official records. Some absentee ballots were postmarked by March 3 but received before March 6, which is allowed.
It will be up to the Board of Elections to decide, one by one, which ballots to open and count and which to set aside. If the race remains close, it’s possible some voters could challenge the board’s decision, which opens another avenue of potential appeals at the state level.
Because Board of Education members are elected county-wide, each of the now-uncounted provisional and absentee votes has the potential to affect the race.
The winner of the primary will face Democrat Sherrill Jolly in the November general election.
The board will conduct its canvass on Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m. Candidates requesting a recount must do so by 5 p.m. on March 16.
State races
The Democratic nominee for Lt. Governor was close.
State Rep. Yvonne Lewis Holley of Wake County received 26% of the votes and state Sen. Terry Van Duyn of Asheville placed second with 20%. Holley would have avoided a runoff had she polled more than 30%.
Late Tuesday, Van Duyn announced she would not seek a runoff, confirming Holley as the winner.
It means the state’s next Lt. Governor will be African-American.
The Republican nominee is Mark Robinson, an African-American from Greensboro, known for his support of gun rights.
Transition
Brunswick County’s switch to paper-based, hand-marked ballots went well, Knotts reported. The elections staff conducted an audit of select races Thursday, comparing machine-tabulated results with those tallied by hands and eyes. The result was an exact match, she said.